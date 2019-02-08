Shop Mark Cuban's favorite products on Amazon

If anyone knows how to spend money, it's Mark Cuban.

On "Shark Tank," the billionaire businessman invests his own money into products and companies he believes in. Now, Cuban has partnered with Amazon to showcase some of his favorite items that anyone can buy.

We've rounded up the best of his picks — which, as you might expect from a high-powered mogul, lean toward maximizing efficiency, health, and necessary relaxation.

From protein-packed treats to yummy-scented body scrubs (hey, men need self-care too!), shop these products and live like a billionaire.

1. Grypshon Grypmat tool tray ($59.99; amazon.com)

Anyone from certified handyman to the occasional DIYer can appreciate this simple yet thoughtfully designed tool tray from Grypshon. The nonslip mat is flexible, durable and easy to clean. Invented by a former Air National Guard mechanic tired of having his tools slip down the sides of aircraft, the Grypmat is designed to keep your tools in place while you get the job done.

2. Nuts 'N More chocolate maple pretzel peanut spread ($11.91; amazon.com)

With 45% more protein than regular peanut butter, this low-carb, high-fiber, gluten-free spread is the perfect fuel for long meetings, intense workouts, or "Shark Tank" marathons.

3. Nuts 'N More salted caramel peanut spread ($11.99; amazon.com)

Another flavor of Cuban's favorite high-protein spreads, this salted caramel version has 12 grams of protein plus essential fats and antioxidants. Billed as a "health supplement, dessert, or meal replacement," these spreads aim to keep you full longer while still tasting great.

4. Bottle Breacher 50 caliber polished brass bottle opener ($30; amazon.com)

This bullet-shaped bottle opener from Bottle Breacher is more than a novelty. A veteran-owned and operated company, Bottle Breacher was started by a former Navy SEAL and his wife, and boasts that all its products are made in the US. The company is committed to raising awareness of the issues veterans face by partnering with and giving back to veteran-focused nonprofits.

5. Mark Cuban's 'How to Win at the Sport of Business' ($9.13; amazon.com)

In Cuban's first published book, the mogul draws from his own rags-to-riches story and doles out practical wisdom for becoming a successful entrepreneur. One reviewer calls it "concise, impactful, and motivational," and Cuban's smart but accessible advice is great for anyone looking to enter the business world.

6. Goverre portable stemless wine glass ($26; amazon.com)

Essentially adult sippy cups, these stemless glasses feature thick, durable construction plus "drink-through lids" that fully seal so you can easily take your wine on the go. The nonslip silicone grips come in a variety of colors and the glass itself holds about half a bottle of wine — enough to hold you over for a lazy afternoon picnic, tailgate or other outdoor adventure. Did we mention they're dishwasher-safe?

7. Tower inflatable Paddle Board ($579; amazon.com)

This high-quality board comes with a paddle, pump and carrying strap. The inflatable design makes it much more portable than the average board, but that doesn't mean it's weak: Tower boasts that its boards are made from military-grade PVC material and durable enough to survive getting run over by a car — meaning they should be able handle whatever you paddle across.

8. Simple Sugars Smooth for Men coffee body scrub ($27.95; amazon.com)

Because dry winter skin knows no gender. Replace your body wash or soap with this gentle coffee-scented sugar scrub, which is designed to cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize rough skin in one go.

9. Veggie Mama Garden Power drink mix ($23.53; amazon.com)

Veggie Mama's drink mix features superfoods like spirulina, blue-green algae, flax, wheatgrass, broccoli and kale. It's vegan, sugar-free, and topped off with probiotics and aloe. Veggie Mama suggests adding a scoop to smoothies or soups to boost energy while helping with digestion.

10. Instafire Inferno portable camping stove ($79.99; amazon.com)

This lightweight stove from Instafire is made of titanium-coated stainless steel and folds up for added portability. It works with any kind of fuel — from fire starters to old-fashioned twigs — but the coolest part is the USB-controlled fan at the stove's base, which allows users to control the heat and cook meals in the great outdoors without burning them to a crisp.

11. Q-flex acupressure back and body massage tool ($24.99; amazon.com)

Whether it's been a long day sitting behind a desk, running around on your feet, or testing out your new inflatable paddle board, this lightweight massage tool promises some relief. According to Q-Flex, the tool is "ergonomically designed to help relieve tension and stress in hard to reach areas"; its curve also keeps your arm in a lower, more comfortable position while you use it.

12. Alyssa's Healthy Oatmeal Bites ($22.95; amazon.com)

Cuban says of these high-fiber oatmeal treats, "I don't just eat them, I live on them." Made from organic ingredients, Alyssa's cookies promise to be a healthy snack for those always on the go or who want to curb sweet cravings without the guilt. They also happen to be dairy- and gluten-free!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.