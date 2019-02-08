Make this your best Valentine's Day yet with this flower and gift delivery website

Story highlights From You Flowers offers a complete selection of floral and gift items

Take advantage of the 50% off sitewide special leading up to Valentine's Day

Ah, Valentine's Day, the bane or boon of your February existence -- depending on the current angle you're taking, that is, relationally speaking. More than the dread of forgetting to get a loved one a gift, perhaps, is the dread of said gift falling flat.

That's why it's a relief to know somebody out there has your back, no matter where you find yourself vis-à-vis relationships. Enter From You Flowers, one of our favorite online flower and gift vendors, offering a complete selection of personal and corporate floral and gift items for any and all occasions and every sentiment. It's not just romance and roses: Think festive balloons and trendy succulents and plants and also gift baskets for spa lovers, chocolate lovers, health enthusiasts, kids and more.

Still, with Valentine's Day coming up, here's what we'd be taking a look at. And don't forget to take advantage of the sitewide special of up to 50% off, which expires 2/28/2019. Be sure to order as soon as possible, as some items may be out of stock as it gets closer to Valentine's Day.

You can't go wrong with the classics, and this one's as classic as it gets. Flowers, chocolates, stuffed bear: All the bases are covered. And with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars on 178 reviews, it's clear these are going down well across the board. Bundles are one of the company's most popular options, so keep in mind prices are likely to go up as we get closer to Valentine's Day.

Consider this a tasteful twist on the rose bouquet above, with a sleek, sculpted look that hits all the right notes for the aesthete in your life. We love the interplay of neutral tones and pastels here, cut with pleasing swoops of green. It's all about balance: different enough to be interesting and thoughtful, but not so different that the classic flower bouquet messaging is lost.

Bring the outdoors indoors with this beautiful burst of color that calls to mind gardens, warm weather and open sky. We love an option that skips the rose-heavy tradition and all that it connotes, but maintains the care and thoughtfulness communicated by a gorgeous flower arrangement. Sometimes you want to send a more nuanced message than the one a dozen roses implies, right? Plus, clear glass and twine is always welcome in a vase, if you ask us.

The poet Robert Burns may have said "My love is like a red, red rose," but that doesn't mean he or she can't also be like a yellow, yellow happy face, right? Besides, sometimes love is as simple as putting a smile on somebody's face — in which case this cheerful little spray of yellow is likely to get the job done smartly. In fact, according to research, the first words that consistently come to mind when people see the color yellow are "sunshine," "warmth," "cheer," "happiness" and sometimes even "playfulness." That sounds about right for Valentine's Day and beyond, doesn't it?

It's a truth universally acknowledged that one of the best ways to the heart is through the stomach. So while this might be a little outside the traditional Valentine's Day script, we're pretty sure there are plenty of loved ones out there who'd be thrilled with an overflowing bounty of quality meats, cheeses, crackers and chocolates instead of flowers this year.

This is a neat way to add a personal touch to your gift by putting a custom photo on your flower vase. The obvious play here is to add a photo of you and your significant other for Valentine's Day, but really, the sky's the limit: photo, poem, message, marriage proposal -- go crazy. Like most things in life, including Valentine's Day, you're limited only by your own creativity.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.