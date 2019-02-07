In the first 18 weeks of the year, 17 police officers have been shot to death in the line of duty

We're 18 weeks into 2019, and so far 17 officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty across the country.

Firearm-related deaths for officers are more than a third fewer than what they were at this time in 2018, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

But to those affected, it's little comfort.

"Even one death is too many," NLEOMF spokesman Steve Groeninger told CNN. "Every number represents a shattered family, a shattered department, and a community that is grieving."

Here's a list of the officers who have been gunned down while on duty in the US so far in 2019.