Get a VPN, password manager, cloud storage and identity protection in one affordable bundle

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting Vault: The Digital Security Monthly Subscription Bundle ($9.99 a month, originally $31.92 a month; cnnstore.com).

Computers and phones are devices that we depend on daily, so we should protect them, especially since so much personal data — especially account numbers — is readily available, even if it's password protected.

So yes, while a computer and phone have built-in safeguards, it's always good to increase your level of security. Vault, a digital security monthly subscription, gives you four premium services at just a fraction of the cost. For $9.99 a month, you get NordVPN, Dashlane, Deego and Panda. That's discounted from its regular cost of $31.92 a month.

NordVPN is a virtual private network that you can access from a Mac, Windows, iOS, Android and even some smart TVs. It keeps your browsing history hidden from the world. You can connect to the internet from anywhere, and all of your data goes through double encryption in NordVPN's tunnel. Most importantly, they are NordVPNs servers, so your data isn't shared with anyone else.

Dashlane will help you solve the problem of struggling to remember your passwords. With built-in browser extensions and apps across a plethora of platforms, you'll be covered pretty much everywhere. Dashlane can generate complex and secure passwords for all sorts of logins; all you need to remember is the password for Dashlane.

With Deego you'll get 2 TB (that's 2,048 GBs) of storage in the cloud. You can access your cloud from a browser (Mac or PC), plus on iOS or Android. It will allow you to perform backups of your entire operating system or one-off items like important documents or photos. Even better, you can have it replicate the backup.

Panda is anti-virus protection that keeps your information private and thwarts attacks. Additionally, it provides online fraud protection for users and parental controls that are perfect for a family.

This Vault: Digital Security Bundle is the perfect complement to your online and digital journey. From a VPN to a password manager, you'll find that these tools not only protect data, but make it more convenient to live in the digital age. Moreover, at $9.99 a month, it's a steal of a deal.