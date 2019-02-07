15 classic last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and no matter what your opinion of the holiday is, you're probably reading this because you need to find a gift -- and fast. Here at CNN Underscored, we've covered everything from where to shop for Valentine's Day flowers to package deals on experiential gifts like a spa day or cooking class for two. We've even created roundups of nontraditional gift ideas and gifts for people who are hard to shop for.

But if you're looking for a classic Valentine's Day gift that'll arrive at your front door in two days or less, search no further. Every item on this list is Amazon Prime eligible, so you won't be stuck without something thoughtful to gift your loved one on February 14. For even more Amazon inspiration, check out our roundup of 41 Amazon Valentine's Day gifts.

1. A classic bouquet of roses that you can have delivered straight to your loved one's door, vase and all ($47.47; amazon.com)

2. This laser-cut wood card that has no chance of accidentally ending up in the recycling bin ($14; amazon.com)

3. A luxurious, rose-scented candle that comes in an equally romantic glass ($28; amazon.com)

4. This simple yet sweet gold charm bracelet ($22.77; amazon.com)

5. If you really want the wow factor, this teddy bear is over 3 feet tall ($51.99; amazon.com)

6. For the whiskey lover, a glass and silicone ice form with an innovative twist ($17.95; amazon.com)

7. A trio of deliciously sweet lip glosses ($30; amazon.com)

8. A cookbook with recipes sure to strengthen and spice up your relationship ($18.29; amazon.com)

9. A classic wallet for him ($35.97; amazon.com)

10. A 13-piece fondue set for the perfect date night ($46.27; amazon.com)

11. A gift set for an evening sipping wine -- an electric bottle opener and stainless steel ice bucket ($27.99; amazon.com)

12. A luxurious facial oil made of rosebuds, rose petals and cinnamon ($37.99; amazon.com)

13. A practical yet holiday-appropriate sweater ($35; amazon.com)

14. For the sweet (and salty) snack lover, an absolutely indulgent gift basket of chocolate, caramel, popcorn and more ($37; amazon.com)

15. A fun game for the couple looking to learn a few new things about each other ($19.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.