Valentine's Day gift ideas: 101+ gift ideas for the special person in your life

Valentine's Day is so much more than just chocolates and flowers (although, don't get us wrong, we love a good bouquet or edible arrangement). It's a time to reflect and appreciate the ones you love in life, and more importantly to thank them for being next to you through the thick and the thin. This could be your spouse, significant other, best friend or even a family member.

The tricky part to Valentine's Day is picking out the right gift. And when in doubt, we turn to our philosophy that your gift should reflect the person you're gifting. If he or she is a true foodie who spends countless hours in the kitchen or binge-watching "Chef's Table" on Netflix, gifts that help provide a professional culinary edge in the kitchen are a solid option. For those who like to live life to the fullest, an experience (think cooking classes, spa retreats and even off-the-beaten-path tours), rather than a traditional gift, is a winner. And if the person you're gifting is a true Valentine's Day traditionalist, stunning artisanal bouquets and delectable chocolates can do no harm.

To help get you started on your Valentine's Day shopping, we've created your ultimate gift guide ahead. The gifts are broken down by categories that reflect the person you're shopping for. Whether they're tech-savvy or love the finer things in life, there's a gift that suits pretty much everyone.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.

Valentine's Day gift ideas for music lovers

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($239.95; amazon.com) "1000 Record Covers" by Michael Ochs ($18; amazon.com) The Beatles Collector Box Set ($96; happysocks.com)

The Player Throw Pillow ($21.50; redbubble.com) Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask Headphones ($24.69; amazon.com) Sonos One ($199; sonos.com) Vinyl Record Club Subscription ($19.92/month; cratejoy.com) Soundbot Shower Speaker ($14.99; amazon.com) "50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People that Change Our Culture" ($44.19; amazon.com) Apple AirPods ($159.99; bhphotovideo.com) Custom Soundwave Song Print ($14.90; amazon.com) 1 of 11 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for foodies

Gae Fresh Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($19.99; amazon.com) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker ($89.99; amazon.com) Custom Cookbook (starting at $45; store.nytimes.com) Homemade Hot Sauce Kit ($45; amazon.com) Click & Grow Smart Garden ($99.95; thegrommet.com) BELLA Electric Tea Kettle ($49.99; amazon.com) Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven ($380; lecreuset.com) Match Made Coffee Subscription ($19.95/month; cratejoy.com) Marble Topped Cheese Board & Cheese Knives ($49; nordstrom.com)

The Obsessive Chef Bamboo Cutting Board ($27; amazon.com) Silpat Silicone Muffin Pan ($49.95; williams-sonoma.com) Koala Snack Boal ($14; urbanoutfitters.com) 1 of 12 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for fashion lovers

Orolay Women's Down Jacket ($129.995; amazon.com)

Givenchy Crystal Bangle ($43.50; nordstrom.com) Timex Weekender Watch ($56.99; timex.com) UGG Men's Tasman Slipper ($99.95; amazon.com) David Donahue Trim Fit Check Dress ($135; nordstrom.com) Michael Kors Women's Watch ($94.59; amazon.com) Chinese Laundry Finn Bootie ($99.95; chineselaundry.com)

Kenneth Cole Futurepod Oxford ($175; kennethcole.com)

Lily Pulitzer Lana Scarf ($98; lilypulitzer.com)

Gorjana Taner Hoops ($60; gorjana.com) Coach Tech Napa Glove ($75; coach.com) J.Crew Men's Pajama Set ($79.50; jcrew.com) American Trench Kennedy Sock ($19.50; americantrench.com) 1 of 13 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas binge-watching addicts

Amazon Echo Show, 2nd. Generation ($229.95; amazon.com) The Office World's Best Boss Mug ($16.95; amazon.com) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($39.95, originally $49.99; amazon.com) "Game of Thrones" Stemless Wine Glass ($39.96; amazon.com) Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com) Vizio Soundbar (starting at $167.39; amazon.com) "Stranger Things" Sheet Set ($26.99; target.com) "The Chopped Cookbook" by Food Network Kitchen ($17.32; barnesandnoble.com)

"Friends" Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($49; urbanoutffiters.com)

Hulu Subscription (starting at $7.99/month; hulu.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for health and fitness enthusiasts

Core 10 Build Your Own Leggings ($27.17; amazon.com) Fitbit Charge 3 ($149.95; fitbit.com)

Kombucha Brewing Kit ($44.99; amazon.com) Performance Marbled Yoga Mat ($60; gaiam.com) Philips Wake Up Light ($186.91; amazon.com) Lululemon Command Day Duffle ($158; lululemon.com) Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser ($21.24; amazon.com) 23andme Ancestry DNA Kit ($99; 23andme.com) Corkcicle Insulated Canteen (starting at $32.95; nordstrom.com) Adidas Women's Ultraboost Running Shoes ($180; finishline.com) LuxFit Foam Roller ($9.75; amazon.com) Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Training Gloves (starting at $19.99; amazon.com) NIKE Men's Pacer Half-Zip Top (starting at $41.90; amazon.com) Sodastream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit ($149.99; amazon.com) Astro softshell ski pants ($430; sweatybetty.com) Exploration softshell ski jacket ($495; sweatybetty.com) MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote ($235; mzwallace.com) 1 of 17 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for traditionalists

Teleflora Valentine's Day Special: $20 for $40 credit ($20; store.cnn.com)



Shoppers can save an additional 15% off their purchase using the code LOVE15 at checkout. Kendra Scott Cade Stud Earrings ($43.55; nordstrom.com) All Reese's Candy Bouquet ($74.28; jet.com) LovePop Winged Heart Card ($13; amazon.com) Alex and Ani Women's Charity by Design Heart of Strength Bangle ($19.00, originally $38.00; amazon.com) Godiva Heart Chocolate Gift Box ($34.95; godiva.com) Veuve Yellow Label ($64.99; gourmetgiftbaskets.com)

Plush Teddy Bear ($9.99; amazon.com) Ted Baker Leather Strap Watch ($165; nordstrom.com) UrbanStems The Lovebird Bouquet ($70; urbanstems.com) Lafco Feu de Bois Ski House Classic Candle ($42; saksfifthavenue.com) 1 of 11 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gifts ideas for bookworms

Fitlosophy Gratitude Journal ($19.95; amazon.com)

Homesick Books Candle ($29.95; amazon.com) "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer ($17.68; amazon.com) Coffee and a Classic Subscription Box ($28.49/month; cratejoy.com) Bookworm Tote Bag ($18.74; Society6.com) Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com) Front Page Reprint ($60; store.nytimes.com) Coffee Mug ($11.99; amazon.com) Library Card Phone Case ($19; redbubble.com) "Crazy Rich Asians" Trilogy ($33.97; amazon.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for world travelers

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera ($48.99, originally $69; amazon.com) Away Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com) Scratch the World Travel Map ($29.99; amazon.com) Aesop Jet Set Travel Kit ($37; nordstrom.com) Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag ($85; nordstrom.com) Royce Leather RFID Blocking Passport (starting at $40.79; overstock.com) Corkcicle Poketo Canteen ($34.95; corkcicle.com) Casper Nap Travel Pillow ($35; target.com) Kate Spade Travel Journal $20; saksfifthavenue.com) Jack Black the Grand Tour Collection ($52; nordstrom.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for professionals

Mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand ($69.95; amazon.com) Minimalist Slim Wallet ($10.99; amazon.com) 2019 12-Month Planner ($27; bando.com) Apple MacBook Laptop ($1,149; amazon.com) Payton Convertible Faux Leather Tote ($47.70; nordstrom.com) Fossil Commuter Leather Watch ($135; fossil.com) Everlane Italian Classic Blazer ($135; everlane.com) TOMS Nubuck Men's Preston Shoes ($129.95; toms.com) Rent the Runway Membership (starting at $69/month; renttherunway.com) Knomo Barbican Leather Briefcase ($199; nordstrom.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

Valentines Day gift ideas shoppers budget

Echo Dot ($49.99; amazon.com) Single-Serve Coffee Press ($39; thegrommet.com) PackIt Freezable Wine Bag ($15.99; amazon.com) Monogram Mug ($8; anthropologie.com) Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit ($39.99; amazon.com) 7 Day Sheet Mask Challenge Set ($25; sokoglam.com) Tonnier Stainless Steel Watch ($20.99; amazon.com) Fred and Friends Slow Brew Tea Infuser ($9.99; worldmarket.com) Pineapple Tumbler Mug ($35.95; amazon.com) Falling in Art Painting Sketch Easel ($32.99; amazon.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

Valentine's Day gift ideas for people who love the finer things in life