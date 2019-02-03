Where you can stream the Super Bowl

The NFL season will come down to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. Luckily, it's easier than ever to stream the big game and watch the Patriots face off against the Rams.

It's 2019, and it's safe to say that cord cutting has taken off. The TV streaming service market is filled with big players like Hulu + Live TV. In addition, many subscribers complement these live platforms with on-demand content. Moreover, by the end of the year, the triple play (phone + internet + TV) bundle might be dead.

The good news is that many of these will stream the Super Bowl. Services like Hulu Live and CBS All Access, offer terrific apps for streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku and even Chromecast. Alternatively, if you don't have a box, you can hardwire a laptop or desktop to a TV via an HDMI cord.

When you choose a service like Hulu Live, you also gain access to many other channels. Since it's full live TV service, it's comparable to other cord-cutting solutions and traditional cable. Hulu even offers a DVR with Live, in addition to its on-demand content library.

CBS All Access is an excellent example of an over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to a backlog of more than 10,000 episodes of CBS Shows, new shows that will be available soon after they air on TV, and of course, live CBS, which includes NFL games.

Here are the core differences!

Hulu & Live TV — $39.99 a month with no commitment

At close to $40 a month, Hulu + Live TV likely undercuts a traditional cable plan. You get access to more than 60 channels, including CBS for NFL and the Super Bowl. Additionally, you get full access to Hulu original content and the on-demand library of shows and movies. From Day 1, you also get the ability to stream on multiple devices and 50 hours of DVR storage.

CBS All Access — Limited commercial plan for $59.99 a year or $5.99 a month. Commercial-free plan for $99.99 per year or $9.99 a month.

If you're a fan of sports on CBS and an extensive catalog of shows, All Access is a good option. For starters, you have access to the Super Bowl live. Plus, you get regular-season NFL games and other live shows, like news. There are more than 10,000 episodes of CBS shows, including "Madam Secretary" and "The Big Bang Theory." The big deal here is the access to CBS Live 24/7.