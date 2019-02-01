Shop Valentine's Day flowers from top retailers this holiday

Story highlights Flowers are the perfect way to show you care this Valentine's Day

We compiled a list of the top online-based flower retailers, including 1-800-Flowers, Bouqs, and more

If you're planning on buying Valentine's Day gifts for your loved ones this year, you're not alone.

Spending for the holiday is projected to reach more than $20 billion in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation. At the top of the shopping list for many are romantic gifts, including nontraditional gifts, spa and dinner packages, tech products, fancy jewelry, luxury linens and that perennial favorite, flowers.

Flowers, after all, are a time-honored way to show you care. And, in our opinion, they're also one of the most thoughtful. Each kind of flower even sends its own message, meaning you can express your feelings without having to put pen to paper (or thumbs to phone). For instance, red roses are the traditional flower to give your significant other. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, they represent love and desire. But if you're sending a Valentine's Day bouquet to a friend, you may want to consider a yellow variation, because yellow flowers represent friendship.

Thanks to a number of delivery services across the globe, you can gift friends, family and loved ones practically anywhere. Many of these retailers offer perks like same-day shipping, which ensures that even the worst procrastinators can get their gifts delivered in time. These online-based retailers, like 1-800-Flowers, Bouqs and even Amazon, offer seemingly endless options of bouquet styles, flower colors and specialty arrangements.

We've rounded up five notable delivery services and their perks, so you can send gift baskets and bouquets right on time for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is just one day out of the year, but your love is everlasting. Keep the farm-fresh blooms coming all year round by signing up for a Bouqs flower subscription. Its claim to fame is its simplicity and focus on sustainability. With the subscription, your loved ones will get fresh blooms delivered to their homes as often as you want, whether it's once a month or once a week. They'll love receiving artisanal arrangements at their doorsteps regularly, and you'll love that the gift offers free delivery and major savings. Pricing ranges from $50 to $100 per bouquet, with all flowers and plants from sustainable sources to make sure you're getting the freshest stems out there. If your loved ones aren't big on blooms and prefer living plants, Bouqs offers potted plants too.

Floom works with independent green-fingered artisans in New York and LA to provide unique creations for your loved ones. This flower company's main focus is to support local independent florists. It does so "by providing them with an online and social platform so that they can compete with the corporate giants online." In an effort to help the environment, Floom's independent florists and plant shop owners choose to use locally grown blooms and greens — meaning that by shopping Floom you're helping to cut down on "flower miles." When putting together bouquet creations, Floom's artisans think about seasonality and upload new bouquet designs daily. That way, you're guaranteed that what you see in the photo is exactly what's delivered.

1-800-Flowers has been a household name since gaining popularity back in the 1990s as a top purveyor of floral arrangements, gift baskets and other festive goods. It's a great option if you're planning on gifting more than just flowers. On the site you can pick from a seemingly endless array of arrangements, as well as chocolate sets, cookies, fruit baskets and succulents. It has a wide selection for same-day delivery if you find yourself down to the wire on your Valentine's Day gift.

What sweetens the deal is that in advance of the holiday, the site is offering 40% off select Valentine's Day flowers and gifts, making it the perfect excuse to splurge on everyone you love.

Good news for Amazon Prime users -- you can get flower arrangements through the service, just in time for Valentine's Day. And although it's not a typical place to get bouquets, it is incredibly convenient, especially when you factor in Prime's free two-day shipping. Currently there are a number of beautiful fresh-cut flower arrangements to choose from, including rose bouquets, which come with an additional vase. If you'd rather gift something that has a longer lifespan, Amazon can also deliver live indoor plants, such as Bonsai trees and potted succulents, straight to your loved one's doorstep.