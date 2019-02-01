Super Bowl TV deals: Big savings on Samsung, TCL and Vizio

We're just a couple of days from the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII, where the Patriots and Rams will take the field. Watching the game is fun, and you'll have plenty of opportunities to eat, so it's the optimal time to upgrade your TV.

Depending on shipping and model availability, it might not arrive for the game, but you'll be set with a crystal clear picture that uses the latest technology and plenty of smart features. However, with a plethora of models to choose from, ranging from 60HZ to 120HZ and 1080p going head-to-head with 4K, and even 8K, it's tough to pick.

Fear not, though. We'll walk you through how to choose a TV that's perfect for your needs and your budget. Plus, see below for our favorite Super Bowl TV deals.

Do you need a 4K panel?

4K has been around for a few years, with almost all the leading TV manufacturers offering several models. However, has 4K really taken off? Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video offer 4K content, but chances are your cable provider isn't broadcasting in ultra high definition.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, since many TV models like Samsung and LG, offering 4K upscaling, which uses AI and software algorithms to make your 720p or 1080p content look sharper and more vibrant. Once 4K truly takes off and cable providers begin to broadcast, your 4K TV will be ready to go.

It might cost a bit more than a 1080pHD panel, but you're future proofing yourself and getting a more recent model.

What's a refresh rate?

Besides 4K vs. 1080p, and counting the number of HDMI ports, you'll probably see either a 60HZ or 120HZ refresh rate. Essentially these rates are how often in a second that your image panel refreshes. If you're big into sports, action movies with car chases and gaming, 120HZ is definitely the way to go. Especially if you want to pick up on the little details. Plus, like opting for a 4K panel (or even an 8K one!), you'll be setting yourself up for a longer life of the TV.

Make sure it's smart

Last, but not least, with any TV you buy in 2019, you want it to be a smart one. Essentially, this means it will have a built-in smart hub that lets you access streaming services and other apps. It eliminates the need to plug in an Apple TV, Roku or Chromecast.

Moreover, generally, a Smart TV will get updates down the line that can improve the experience. Even better, many companies don't charge much for the built-in smarts.

49 inches and less

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV ($249.99, originally $330; amazon.com)

Amazon and Toshiba have partnered for the Fire TV line, which essentially includes the streaming stick in a value 4K TV. This 43-inch model has a 60hz refresh rate and three HDMIs.

TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Roku TV ($259.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

It might be a 2018 model, but TCL's 43-inch Roku TV offers great value at $70 off. It has a 120HZ refresh rate paired with a 4K HDR panel. Essentially you have a Roku built-in that gives you access to plenty of streaming services and three HDMI ports.

Samsung 43-inch NU7100 4K UHD TV ($349.99, originally $499.99; samsung.com)

At $150 off, this 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV is a sweet deal. With a 3840 X 2160 resolution, you'll see everything clearer, and thanks to Samsung UHD engine, it will auto upscale content to 4K. It also has UHD dimming and a 120HZ refresh rate.

65 inches and less

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 4K UHD TV ($429.99, originally $529.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung's 6000 series off an entry-level 4K TV with a full smart experience and a vibrant picture. It has PurColor, HDR, GameMode, and a UHD Engine that optimizes content for the panel.

Vizio 55-inch E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($469.99, originally $499.99; target.com)

If you're in the Google ecosystem, you'll be happy to know that Vizio's 55-inch E-Series 4K model is cast enabled out of the box, plus it gives you access to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Vizio also packs a quad-core processor to minimize noise and enhance the 4K picture quality.

Samsung 65-inch NU7100 4K UHD TV ($799.99, originally $1,099.99; samsung.com)

Samsung's 7000 series offers a sharp 4K resolution with UHD dimming and a 120HZ motion rate. This will ensure vibrant colors and deep black across all content. Plus with 4K upscaling, it will present any content in the best possible way. It also features a clean cable solution and a sleek frame with minimal bezels.

Samsung 65-inch NU8000 4K UHD TV ($999.99, originally $1,699.99; samsung.com)

The 8000 series from Samsung is its premium UHD line, and it doubles the motion rate to 240HZ for a smooth and crisp picture. You still get the 4K UHD 3840 X 2160 resolution for a vibrant picture. Plus HDR Plus and 4K content upscaling round out this model.

70 inches and above

Vizio 70-inch E-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($799.99, originally $1,049.99; target.com)

This 70-inch TV has a full array 4K panel with HDR, 12 local dimming zones and a 120HZ refresh rate. It has Google Cast functionality built in and works with both Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG 75-inch UK6190 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR ($999.99, originally $1,499.99; bestbuy.com)

With a 4.7-star rating out of 356 reviews, this 75-inch 4K UHD TV looks good. It has a wide range of image quality features like HDR10 and LG for a clean picture that optimizes the picture scene by scene. LG's smart interface is powered by webOS and provides access to a plethora of streaming services.

Samsung 82-inch Q6FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV ($2,999.99, originally $4,499.99; samsung.com)

If you want the absolute best in class picture and overall quality, you'll be looking at Samsung's Q6FN in the 82-inch variant. This is a massive TV that will make the big game — and even a local newscast — look absolutely stunning. It features Samsung's sharpest picture quality and Q Color paired with Q HDR and Q Contrast.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.