This kitchen cart transforms your kitchen with no remodeling needed

A lack of counter space is a frustration shared by many with small apartments or inadequate kitchens. I had only a small slab of countertop when I first moved into my studio apartment in Brooklyn. However, once I invested in a freestanding kitchen cart, my tiny kitchen was transformed. Now, my partner and I have more than enough room to cook together, which wasn't an option before.

After much deliberation and a whole lot of comparing different kitchen carts, we landed on the Chamberlin Kitchen Cart ($352.68, originally $519; wayfair.com). This option, which is now on sale, had every feature we wanted for our kitchen cart. From two spacious drawers for utensils, to shelving space and a stunning wooden finish, it was the dream kitchen cart.

Wayfair describes this piece as "your sidekick in the kitchen" and we couldn't agree more. In our home, we have a coffee maker, a blender and a jar of utensils sitting on top of the kitchen cart. This extra space for appliances not only looks great, but it makes our kitchen way more functional. And when we're cutting vegetables or prepping meals, this cart acts as our new and improved workspace.

While this cart is our option of choice, every kitchen has its own needs and decor. So that you, too, can find the cart of your dreams, we've listed a few more options that were also very close contenders. Each of these is equal parts style and function — making them the perfect addition to your cooking area.

Delesha Multifunction Prep Table with Wood Top ($152.99, originally $339; wayfair.com)

OK, this one's not really a cart, but if you're looking for extra space to cut veggies and prep meals, it's had to beat the Delesha table. This option, which is also on sale, has a beautiful antiqued wooden tabletop and a stainless steel base with shelves.

Hoglund Kitchen Island with Spice Rack and Towel Rack ($205.99; wayfair.com)

We are huge fans of the Hoglund Kitchen Island because of its towel and spice racks on the side. If you couldn't find a place to store these cluttering kitchen items -- well, now you can. Easy as that.

Winsome Wood Drop-Leaf Kitchen Cart ($147.69, originally $163.65; amazon.com)

Another affordable cart, the Winsome Wood Drop-Leaf Kitchen Cart received an average 4.5 out of 5 stars from hundreds of customers on Amazon. With the addition of the drop-leaf sides, you'll be able to extend your workspace even more whenever you decide to cook.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.