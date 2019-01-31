Now's the time to save big on the Google Home line

Amazon's popular Echo Dot might be on back order, but Google isn't letting that ruin the smart speaker party. The core line of Google Home devices is getting some pretty deep discounts at Target. The Google Home, Home Mini and the top-of-the-line Home Hub are all on sale.

All of these smart speakers are powered by the Google Assistant. You can get questions answered, set timers or alarms, play music from a variety of services, control your smart home and even play games with them. Google is continuously updating what the Assistant knows, and new third parties continue to link up with the platform.

The pint-sized Google Home Mini is 41% off, at just $29, and is available in chalk, charcoal, coral and aqua. Availability of specific colors is likely to vary in store and online, but the sale price is available from all locations.

The Google Home speaker still packs a punch, and it's a bigger one at $89. It might look like an air freshener, but it gets loud and has multiple microphones so you can still call the Assistant while blasting music.

A Google Home Hub for $99 is a terrific deal. It's Google's first Assistant device to be paired with a screen, and the experience is solid. Since it links up with Google's many services, you can get alerts for your morning commute, see the weather forecast, control your smart home and, of course, watch YouTube videos.

If you've been waiting to add another smart speaker to your home or to start a Google ecosystem, now is a great time.