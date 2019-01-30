Bored at work? Shop these 50 quirky items under $50
Most of us have been there. Maybe it's a slow day at work, or you just don't have a ton going on. Naturally, you decide to take a break by scrolling through one of your trusty online shopping sites. The best part? There's no need to feel guilty about it. According to Inc., there's scientific evidence that suggests we should be taking 15- to 20-minute breaks every 50 to 90 minutes during the work day in order to maintain a high level of focus.
So for your perusal when you're taking that break -- which may be right now -- we've gathered up 50 quirky, random and at times practical items, all under $50, for you to simply add-to-cart. These products are from retailers that CNN Underscored readers know and love -- from Amazon to Target -- so you can rely on their quality and value. Take a sip of that office coffee, sit back in your desk chair and shop away.
A hand-poured soy wax candle that smells like the state you're missing ($30; uncommongoods.com)
This Bluetooth-enabled banana phone you can actually call someone on ($40; uncommongoods.com)
This hand-blown glass orb that comes with 52 pieces of paper, so you can keep track of your wishes or your blessings for the entire year ($32; uncommongoods.com)
A cute and practical way to wash your fruit, dubbed the "Berry Buddy" ($46; uncommongoods.com)
A glass to remind you of your favorite city while you enjoy a drink at the end of a long day ($16; uncommongoods.com)
This creative and Instagram-friendly cat toy ($35; uncommongoods.com)
A super fun and nostalgic way to celebrate a special day ($49.95; uncommongoods.com)
This retro-styled, cheeky desk sign that's sure to add a little spice to your 9-to-5 ($28; uncommongoods.com)
Half smartphone stand, half vase, all of it a cute piece of decor for your bedroom ($32; uncommongoods.com)
A perfect vessel for your favorite comfort meal ($30; uncommongoods.com)
This portable water bottle for dogs that'll ensure your best friend stays hydrated ($15; uncommongoods.com)
This chic, reversible faux leather tote and wristlet set ($49; nordstrom.com)
A luxurious, hand-poured candle made from a coconut wax blend that smells like your favorite sugary treat ($40; nordstrom.com)
This triple-insulated, vacuum-sealed bottle that perfectly holds a standard bottle of wine, Champagne or any spirit of your choice ($32.95; nordstrom.com)
This plush throw, which is available in 23 gorgeous colors ($29.90; nordstrom.com)
A milk frother to help you achieve the perfect at-home latte every morning ($19.99; target.com)
This sleek and modern aromatherapy oil diffuser ($29.99; target.com)
A tea infuser that chills freshly brewed tea in seconds ($24.99; target.com)
One of those really fun reversible sequin throw pillows you can write messages in ($23.49; target.com)
A set of four cute stirring spoons ($9.99; target.com)
A lightbox table lamp you can personalize with your own message ($19.99; target.com)
This popcorn machine that's sure to be a hit at your next movie night ($44.99; target.com)
An 11-piece kitchen utensil set with all the basic cooking tools you'll need ($29.99; amazon.com)
This super soft and fuzzy fleece blanket that's available in 16 colors ($25.99; amazon.com)
A Tile Mate to help make sure you never lose your keys or wallet again ($24.92; amazon.com)
This smart scale that can measure your body fat, BMI, muscle mass and more ($39.99; amazon.com)
An Amazon smart plug that can turn off your lights, fans and other appliances automatically ($24.99; amazon.com)
This ice cream scooper that utilizes thermo-ring heating for easy scooping ($19.99; amazon.com)
An electric egg cooker that makes preparing hard-boiled eggs effortless ($19.99; amazon.com)
This sleek, wireless charging pad ($49.88; amazon.com)
This two-in-one bamboo monitor stand and desk organizer ($27.99; amazon.com)
This four-in-one touch-enabled LED lamp, alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker and MP3 player ($32.99; amazon.com)
This lightweight portable charger that can hold up to three phone charges ($31.99; amazon.com)
A Himalayan salt lamp with adjustable brightness settings ($25.99; amazon.com)
This set of six luxurious silk scrunchies ($39; anthropologie.com)
A set of three stylish notebooks ($18; anthropologie.com)
Four of the cutest measuring cups to help you get your baking on ($32; anthropologie.com)
This classic passport holder and luggage tag duo for all your jet-setting needs ($40; anthropologie.com)
This elegant and eye-catching red wine aerator ($48.49; walmart.com)
An eco-friendly cork yoga mat ($34.99; walmart.com)
A food processor that automatically scrapes the sides of the bowl ($44.99; walmart.com)
This 18-piece glassware set, perfect if you're looking to furnish your own home bar ($22.32; walmart.com)
A waffle maker to step up your weekend breakfast game ($26.69; walmart.com)
An elegant gold-colored wine rack ($34.99; worldmarket.com)
This elegant chip and dip tray, sure to impress at your next dinner party ($49.99; worldmarket.com)
A farmhouse chalkboard to spruce up your kitchen or workspace ($24.99; worldmarket.com)
This mirrored tray that brings luxury into any space ($29.99; worldmarket.com)
This 2-pack of sleek ceramic frying pans ($39.99; worldmarket.com)
A 12-in-1 kitchen multitool to help you step up your cooking game ($34.99; worldmarket.com)
An adorable pillow and throw set perfect for kids -- or kids at heart ($42; nordstrom).