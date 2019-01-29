Stuck on a gift for Valentine's Day? These cool tech products give back with every purchase

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether it's a friend or a special someone in your life, you'll want to find the perfect gift. Well, what if that gift could fit the color theme and give to a worthy cause as well?

(RED) has teamed with several tech brands to craft special editions of gadgets big and small that not only look great, but give back. Apple, Amazon, Mophie, Beats by Dre and Vizio have all created (RED) products.

The prices are the same. Just the color has changed. The other significant change is that a portion of the purchase helps fight AIDS. No matter how you look at it, the result is a win-win.

Here are our favorite (RED) gadgets and gizmos.

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation ($89.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

On its own, the latest Amazon Echo is smaller than the original and sounds better. Plus the Product (RED) variant has a sweet paint job and keeps the classic Alexa experience. Amazon is always working to improve its smart assistant and developers are continually releasing new Alexa skills.

6,000mAh mophie powerstation ($49.95; amazon.com)

Those who've used an external battery know how much of a lifesaver these simple mobile accessories are. Mophie's powerstation in (RED) has a black design with "EMPOWE(RED)" across the front in red. It packs a large battery and two USB ports for charging.

Beats Pill+ ($129, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

It's easy to give the gift of music with the Beats Pill+, a tiny Bluetooth speaker that packs a punch with sound and features. For starters, it can pump up the jams and has a 12-hour battery. It not only allows you to play music, but thanks to a hidden USB-A port, you also can charge your iPhone. Not to mention the speaker itself charges through Lightning. A 1.5-meter cable and power brick is included.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($239.95; amazon.com)

While the Pill+ is excellent for a shared listening experience, the Solo3 headphones are perfect for solo listening. For starters, the (RED) color looks great, and you can rock out for a long time with up to 40 hours of battery life. The W1 chip allows for fast and easy pairing with an iPhone or iPad running at least iOS 11.

Apple iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch Accessories

The company that makes the iPhone and iPad also offers an array of cases. These range from silicone to leather, and from a basic case all the way to a folio. And all are available in the oh so lovely (RED) shade.

INSPI(RED) T-Shirt ($30; amazon.com)

It's not necessarily a gadget, but it is the shirt that started a revolution. You can get the INSPI(RED) T-shirt in classic cranberry or mix it up with red, dark heather or black. Plus (RED) offers it in a plethora of sizes for youth, women and men.

