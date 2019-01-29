12 stunning Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for her for under $350

If you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift for a woman, you can't go wrong with a gorgeous piece of jewelry.

Though jewelry may be just as cliché as chocolates and flowers, its sentiment lasts far beyond February 14. From wishing bracelets to trendy acetate earrings to diamond rings and necklaces, we've picked out the 12 most stunning styles to gift your valentine this year.

Don't freak out at the mention of "diamonds" -- no matter what your budget may be, we've got you covered. With prices ranging from $16 to $348, there's something for every style and price point.

So scroll down to peruse 12 stunning pieces of jewelry that won't break the bank (or any hearts!) this Valentine's Day.

1. Linea Carta I Love You Wishing Bracelet ($16; catbirdnyc.com)

This delicate string bracelet is more than it seems. Besides its sentimental engraved charm, it also comes with an extra sweet purpose -- to make a wish! The idea is that your significant other leaves it on until it falls off, and then her wish comes true.

2. Fossil Engravable Heart Rose Gold-Tone Bracelet ($38; fossil.com)

This dainty rose gold-colored bracelet is a perfect way for her to wear her heart on her sleeve (or close to it). Make it even more personal by engraving the heart with her initial (or yours!). Choose from one of four fonts: block, Roman, contemporary or script.

3. Gorjana Amara Ring Set (starting at $53.59; amazon.com)

For the woman who loves to constantly change up her style, consider this gorgeous set of 18-karat gold and square-cut cubic zirconia rings. She can wear them stacked together on a single finger, individually on multiple fingers, or one at a time for a standout look.

4. Stella + Ruby Mini Dynasty Crystal Drop Earrings ($54; nordstrom.com)

If your S.O. loves to make a fashion statement, these earrings are for her. The glimmering mix of crystals and faceted stones in these cascading drop earrings makes them perfect for dressing up any look, from jeans and T-shirt to evening wear. These ombre-hued earrings are sure to make her sparkle.

5. Kate Spade New York Analog Watch ($103.99, originally $195; ashford.com)

If you're looking for a classic, timeless piece of jewelry, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous watch from Kate Spade New York. The soft blush-colored band will go with just about everything in her wardrobe, making it the perfect everyday piece. Plus, it's waterproof up to 100 feet, so she won't have to worry about water damage.

6. Lele Sadoughi Marquis Front Hoop Earrings ($118; amazon.com)

These color-drenched acetate hoop earrings are the perfect gift for any fashionista. The front hoop design is one of the coolest earring silhouettes of the moment, and acetate earrings are a big jewelry trend for 2019. So help her stay ahead of the trend with these colorful earrings by designer Lele Sadoughi. She won't be disappointed.

7. MVMT Lexington Watch ($125; mvmtwatches.com)

This ladylike rose gold-colored stainless steel timepiece from renowned watch brand MVMT has interchangeable straps. The two-hand Miyota Quartz watch is waterproof up to 33 feet and is sure to become a staple in her wardrobe.

8. Catbird Jewelry Dollhouse Heart Locket ($168; catbirdnyc.com)

She'll always keep you close to her heart with this dainty heart-shaped locket. This sweet and nostalgic design by Catbird Jewelry is lovely on its own and even prettier layered with other charms and pendants. Make it extra special by engraving her initial on the front and adding a sentimental photo on the inside.

9. Jane Basch I Heart You Diamond Ring (starting at $175; nordstrom.com)

Let your love show -- literally, with this "I Heart You" diamond ring. This handmade precious-metal piece is a fun and quirky alternative to a traditional monogrammed ring. She can wear it stacked with her other favorite rings or show it off on its own.

10. Lizzie Fortunato Formation Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings ($250; nordstrom.com)

For the woman who dislikes anything too cliché (and knows a thing or two about jewelry), consider gifting her these baroque-style pearl earrings by jewelry designer Lizzie Fortunato. The iridescent freshwater pearls offset the abstract 18-karat gold frames for a modern design that shows why Fortunato's pieces are so popular.

11. Carrière Diamond Open Heart Ring ($275; nordstrom.com)

A sterling silver open heart ring is a sweet and sentimental gift for a loved one who prefers the simple things in life. Though this ring is anything but ordinary, its simplicity speaks volumes. Thanks to its shimmering pavé diamond detail, it will dazzle her far beyond February 14.

12. Adina Reyter 14-karat Gold Tiny Pavé X Necklace ($348; amazon.com)

This delicate diamond necklace by jewelry designer Adina Reyter is the ultimate Valentine's Day gift. The 14-karat whisper-thin chain and diamond-covered X are classic, timeless and elegant. She can wear this stunning necklace layered or alone and dressed up or dressed down. But no matter how she wears it, she'll always remember the sweet sentiment behind it.