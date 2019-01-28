50 items every bride and groom should have on their registry

Story highlights Still struggling with what to add to your wedding registry?

This list offers all the best products out there to add to your registry now.

So, you're planning a wedding. Congratulations! This is likely to be one of the most fun (and stressful) times of your life. From the cake to the venue, there's a lot of pressure to get every little detail just right. However, when it comes to the registry, let's let that be the just-for-fun part. Your registry is a chance to ask for all of the items that will help make your newly married life a 10 out of 10. And, who doesn't love that?

Registries are much more comprehensive than they once were. While new silverware or a KitchenAid mixer look great on your registry, it can span far beyond physical items. Now, soon-to-be married couples are requesting that friends and family gift funds for honeymoons, or "honeyfunds," or contribute to a down payment on their first home. Pretty smart, if you ask us.

Then, for those who want to go the more traditional route (or request a combination of gifts and funds), there are many retailers from which married couples can register. From Wayfair to Bed Bath & Beyond and Crate & Barrel, the options are endless. And, with sites like MyRegistry.com or Zola.com, you can combine all of your registries into one place to make life easier for guests.

Here, we've lined up a list of 50 items you should consider when completing the wedding registry of your dreams. Many of the items are available via Amazon's Wedding Registry and the rest are from registries provided by other popular retailers. If you haven't registered with Amazon or Zola.com, we'd highly recommend it. Both curated registry systems are easy to use and the amount of items worth registering for is endless.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

1. Dyson V7 Trigger Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ($172.52, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

2. Nambé Curvo Server Tongs ($25; zola.com)

3. iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum ($549, originally $699; amazon.com)

4. Copper Gram Copper Measuring Cups and Spoons Set of 9 ($26.96; amazon.com)

5. Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker ($72.99; amazon.com)

6. KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Qt. Stand Mixer ($349.99, originally $419.99; zola.com)

7. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser for Aromatherapy ($105, originally $119; amazon.com)

8. Mepra Due 5-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1 ($165; zola.com)

9. Danialli 40-Piece Flatware Set for 8, Modern Hammered Design ($65.99; amazon.com)

10. DII Kitchen Dish Towels Ultra (set of 5) ($15.99; amazon.com)

11. Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls by Finedine (set of 6) ($26.99; amazon.com)

12. Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker ($98; amazon.com)

13. Utopia Towels Premium 8 Piece Towel Set ($22.99; amazon.com)

14. Reliable Ovo Steam Iron and Garment Steamer with Heat-resistant Travel Bag And Press Pad ($49; amazon.com)

15. Casafina Ibiza Serving Bowl ($74.99; zola.com)

16. Acacia Wave Serving Bowl with Servers ($49.99; zola.com)

17. Crate & Barrel Artesia Rattan Bread Basket (starting at $14.95; zola.com)

18. Urban Story 8-Piece Bowl Set ($79.99; zola.com)

19. PurSteam Garment Steamer ($24.99; amazon.com)

20. Homz Contour Steel Top Ironing Board ($34.99; amazon.com)

21. Gibson Elite Rhinebeck 16-Piece Dinnerware Set ($49.99; amazon.com)

22. Rowenta Micro Steam Iron ($65.75, originally $115; amazon.com)

23. Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 Blender ($449.99, originally $549.99; zola.com)

24. Cuisinart Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set ($279.99; zola.com)

25. Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Digital Timer ($49.99; amazon.com)

26. DII Diamond Throw 50-by-60 ($16.99; amazon.com)

27. Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart speaker with Alexa ($29.99; amazon.com)

28. Cuisinart Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster ($49.99, originally 54.99; amazon.com)

29. Roku Express Easy High Definition Streaming Media Player ($29; amazon.com)

30. Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer/Spiralizer ($23.61; amazon.com)

31. Crate & Barrel Hip White Wine Glass, Set of 4 ($27.80; zola.com)

32. Crate & Barrel Oregon Red Wine Glass, Set of 4 ($27.80; zola.com)

33. Schott Zwiesel Puro Champagne Flute, Set of 6 ($83.99; zola.com)

34. Crate & Barrel French Kitchen Marble Cheese Dome (59.95; zola.com)

35. Cathy's Concept Personalized Cake Serving Set ($62.99; zola.com)

36. Juliska Stonewood Stripe Salad Servers ($98; zola.com)

37. Parachute Linen Venice Set (Starting at $419; parachutehome.com)

38. SharkNinja Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum ($142.86, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

39. Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle ($219; brooklinen.com)

40. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($49.99; amazon.com)

41. Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren ($229.99, originally $419.99; amazon.com)

42. Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with IS II Lens ($399, originally $549; amazon.com)

43. Sonos Beam Compact Smart TV Soundbar with Alexa voice control ($349, originally $399; amazon.com)

44. Wingspan Optics Spectator 8X32 Compact Binoculars ($69.99; amazon.com)

45. TCL 49-Inch 1080p Smart Roku LED TV ($249, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

46. Ninja Air Fryer ($99; amazon.com)

47. Boll & Branch Cable Knit Throw ($125; zola.com)

48. Fazenda Acacia Wood Cake Stand ($39.99; amazon.com)

49. Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus 11-Cup Food Processor ($140; amazon.com)

50. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Glass Cru Classic Collection 3/4-Liter Magnum Decanter ($59.31; amazon.com)