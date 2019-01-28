With this site, you can build your dream website without any programming skills

In this digital age, a website is a necessary part of your professional image. If you're a freelance writer or graphic designer, it's space for you to showcase your best work and demonstrate your personal style. If you're a small-business owner, a website gives your brand credibility -- and can also serve as a powerful marketing and branding tool. Even if you're just looking to build an online portfolio or blog, having a website gives you control over your image and can help you stand out in today's competitive job market.

But when it comes to creating a professional website with all the capabilities you need, it can be a challenge to figure out where to start. Especially if you don't have any programming skills, you'll need to find a site builder that's customizable yet user-intuitive.

Page Builder ($39 for a lifetime subscription, originally $745; stacksocial.com) aims to be the solution to that problem. For one price, you can own the customized website you've always dreamed of having. That's right -- no monthly fees or annual contracts like those on some similar platforms.

The Page Builder site outlines a simple four-step process to getting your site up and running.

First you'll have to sign up, and with this offer Page Builder is one of the most affordable options on the market. Second, you'll choose a professionally designed website template that you can then personalize. With access to thousands of predesigned elements to add to your page, step three is getting your site to look exactly the way you want. You don't have to worry about finding or inputting code -- though you do have the option to build your own page from scratch if you'd like. Finally, pick a domain, and your site is ready to be sent off into the world.

All the Page Builder themes are SEO- and mobile-friendly, meaning that you won't have to worry about making sure your site pops up when someone looks you up, and you'll know your site will look good and work properly if somebody decides to scroll through it on a phone. A lot of times you'll only have one shot to impress a recruiter with your site, so you'll want to be sure that no matter when or how they're looking at it, it looks completely professional.

If you're a small-business owner, Page Builder provides you with features specifically for selling products, such as promotional pop-ups and online chat options.

Other premium benefits include video backgrounds, full-width image and color, unlimited bandwidth and more. Ultimately, the options for customization are endless, and Page Builder provides you with everything necessary to finally get that dream site of yours off the ground and running.