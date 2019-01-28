Skip the roses and shop these 11 nontraditional Valentine's Day gift ideas

Flowers, chocolates and jewelry are always appreciated on Valentine's Day, but if you're looking to really wow your significant other on February 14, why not opt for something a little outside of the box?

We're not talking anything completely crazy, but getting creative with your Valentine's Day gift shows that a) you truly went above and beyond, b) you actually put thought into a gift, and c) you didn't just opt for something super generic. And believe us, these small gestures will likely mean more to your valentine than any roses or truffles -- but those don't hurt either!

Not sure where to start? Don't stress. We've picked out 11 nontraditional but romantic gifts, ranging from $10 to $300, that are likely to impress your sweetheart. Scroll down to shop them now.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.

Opalhouse Porcelain Mug Set ($9.99; target.com)

If your mornings are shared over a cup of coffee or tea, what better gift than a set of matching mugs? Especially ones that express your love for one another. These mugs hold up to 17 ounces each of your beverage of choice and are a sweet way to start off your day (or end it with cuddling and hot chocolate).

J.Crew Mercantile Heart Boxers ($12.50, originally $16.50; jcrew.com)

Women aren't the only ones who love getting cool underwear on Valentine's Day. Your guy is sure to love these comfortable heart and arrow printed cotton boxers. Plus they're super affordable, so you can get him a variety of quirky prints.

LC Lauren Conrad Llama Trinket Bowl ($18.20, originally $26; kohls.com)

Do your loved one (and his or her jewelry) a favor with this cute and quirky llama trinket bowl. Perfect for placing on a night stand, dresser or wherever jewelry gets taken off, this little llama bowl will keep rings, earrings and necklaces in one easy-to-find spot.

Besttrendy Universal Camera Strap ($16.99; amazon.com)

For the valentine who doesn't go anywhere without a camera, a cool printed camera strap is the perfect gift. The adjustable strap is designed for comfort and durability, so there's no need to worry about dropping pricey equipment. The universal interfaces are compatible with a variety of camera models. The strap has an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, so you can count on it to be trustworthy and stylish.

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge ($17.95; amazon.com)

Never let your loved one drink warm, watered-down whiskey again. Thanks to its design, this giant ice cube has a larger than normal chilling surface. Just place the silicone wedge over the double Old-Fashioned glass that's included in the set, pour water through the wedge form until it's full, then freeze, remove the silicone mold and voila! Now that's something your valentine can raise a glass to.

Yves Saint Laurent Heart & Arrow Collector Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick ($38; sephora.com)

This luxurious limited edition YSL lipstick is the perfect thing for a hot Valentine's Day date. Available in five snazzy shades, this best-selling formula is known for its ultra hydrating shine. The iconic heart and arrow motifs on the case are inspired by Saint Laurent's Love Cards, making this just about the most romantic lipstick ever.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra ($38; nordstrom.com) and High Waist ⅞ Leggings ($68; nordstrom.com)

Help her stick to her New Year's fitness resolution with this matching set from Girlfriend Collective. The moisture-wicking fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so not only will she look good while sweating it out, but she'll be doing good for the environment too. The supportive racer-back bra top is both full coverage and flattering (and doubles as a cute crop top!) and the high waist leggings are snug with a compressive fit.

Topshop Jessica Print Shirt ($68; nordstrom.com)

Animal prints are having a major moment, so help her get ahead of the trend with this pretty pink snake print blouse. She can wear it with a black leather miniskirt for date night, pair it with her favorite jeans and boots on the weekend, or rock it with a blazer and tailored trousers for the office. The possibilities for styling this chic blouse are endless!

Crosley Voyager Turntable ($89.95; target.com)

Setting the mood has never looked (or sounded) so cool. For the music lover in your life, try this portable retro-style turntable. The vintage-inspired design will fit into just about any space, and with a built-in Bluetooth receiver, your valenetine can stream a favorite playlist or spin beloved records. The Voyager has built-in speakers, a three-speed turntable and an adjustable pitch control knob for the ultimate listening pleasure.

Shun Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife ($149.95, originally $175; amazon.com)

If your S.O. loves to spend time in the kitchen, then a proper chef's knife is in order. Handcrafted in Japan, this high-carbon stainless steel knife is perfect for chopping, dicing, slicing and more. With 465 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this is the perfect addition to any chef's arsenal of tools.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($299.95; amazon.com)

These wireless Beats headphones are definitely an investment, but your loved one will be so glad to cut ties with those old wired headphones once and for all. With up to 40 hours of battery life, noise canceling technology and adjustable cushioned ear cups, these headphones offer uninterrupted, pristine sound quality all day long. And for people who are already knee-deep in Apple products, the W1 chip in the Beat Solo3 headphones allows them to seamlessly set up and switch between their Apple products without missing a beat.