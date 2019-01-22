Get a hypoallergenic microfiber 6-piece sheet set at a deep discount

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the iEnjoy Home six-piece sheet set (Starting at $27.99, originally $99; cnnstore.com).

Make no mistake. Climbing into bed after a long day to freshly washed sheets is a truly remarkable feeling. And getting a sweet deal on sheets that boast all important features is even better.

iEnjoy's Home six-piece sheet set is $27.99 for a full, $28.99 for a queen, $29.99 for a king and $30.99 for a California king. This set is available in gray, navy, taupe or white, and all include a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases.

For a smooth and comfortable feel, these are made from double brushed microfiber yarns. While it isn't cotton, it is just as durable and wrinkle free after a fresh wash and dry. The fabric is also antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, which should decrease germs.

In my testing, iEnjoy's sheets were very breathable and helped me to achieve a comfortable night's sleep. I've tried other microfiber sheets, but these matched up in quality. Even after a few nights and washes, the colors didn't fade.

The hypoallergenic and antimicrobial build makes this safe for those with sensitive skin. And with 16-inch deep pocket sheets, these can fit a standard mattress with a memory foam topper.

With either sheet size, you'll get savings of at least 69%, and not to mention a steal of a deal on new sheets.