Get a hypoallergenic microfiber 6-piece sheet set at a deep discount

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Tue January 22, 2019

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the iEnjoy Home six-piece sheet set (Starting at $27.99, originally $99; cnnstore.com).

Make no mistake. Climbing into bed after a long day to freshly washed sheets is a truly remarkable feeling. And getting a sweet deal on sheets that boast all important features is even better.

iEnjoy's Home six-piece sheet set is $27.99 for a full, $28.99 for a queen, $29.99 for a king and $30.99 for a California king. This set is available in gray, navy, taupe or white, and all include a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases.

For a smooth and comfortable feel, these are made from double brushed microfiber yarns. While it isn't cotton, it is just as durable and wrinkle free after a fresh wash and dry. The fabric is also antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, which should decrease germs.

In my testing, iEnjoy's sheets were very breathable and helped me to achieve a comfortable night's sleep. I've tried other microfiber sheets, but these matched up in quality. Even after a few nights and washes, the colors didn't fade.

The hypoallergenic and antimicrobial build makes this safe for those with sensitive skin. And with 16-inch deep pocket sheets, these can fit a standard mattress with a memory foam topper.

With either sheet size, you'll get savings of at least 69%, and not to mention a steal of a deal on new sheets.