Sonos is chopping the price on sound bars, theater kits in time for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, and a great sound system is just as important as a TV. You'll want to hear the roar of the crowd balanced with important referee calls. Sonos recognizes this and is offering some sweet deals on sound bars and home theater kits.

The award-winning and customer favorite Beam is $50 off at $349. While this sound bar fits the traditional form factor, it packs quite the punch with five amplifiers. It can sit on a table or an entertainment console below a TV, or be wall mounted. Plus, with an HDMI ARC port, you can get a stable and reliable connection from the sound bar to the TV.

The Playbar packs a more considerable punch with nine amplifiers, Amazon Alexa support and several sound modes. At $100 off for the big game, the Playbar for $599 is a great deal. However, if you have a TV with a basic stand, the Sonos Playbase might be a better fit. It's best to think of it as a platform for your TV to sit on. It packs a single woofer and 10 drivers with plenty of connectivity, like Apple AirPlay 2.

The Sonos Sub is $100 off at $599 and is a good buy if you already have a compatible sound bar. It's an easy way to boost an already boosted experience since it just needs power and wirelessly connects to a Sonos sound bar.

If you're new to the Sonos ecosystem, a Beam with a Sub is just $948, while a Playbar or Playbase with a Sub is $1,198. For a full surround system that includes speakers for the left and right in addition to a woofer and front bar, Sonos is bundling two Sonos One speakers with a Beam and Sub for $1,327. Two Sonos One speakers, a sub and either a Playbar or Playbase is $1,577.

With any of these full systems, you'll get a truly surround experience. Essentially, Sonos is taking up to $50 off the Beam, $100 off the Playbase or Playbar, and $200 off full home theater systems. Moreover, all of these should deliver in time for the big game.