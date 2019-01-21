Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for its lowest price ever

Echo Dots and Fire TV Sticks are routinely discounted, but in a surprising move, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale. Moreover, it's available now for its lowest price ever.

Whether it's an 8GB or 32GB model with or without Special Offers, you will save $40 off all models. Amazon refreshed the Paperwhite in late 2018, and it's an all-around solid update. It features a sharp 6-inch glare-free touch display. Like a physical book, you can easily swipe with a finger forward or backward.

The Paperwhite is fully IPX8 waterproof for up to 2 meters for 60 minutes, allowing you to read in the tub, on a boat or at the beach. Since it has an e-ink display with a controllable backlight, you should get weeks of battery life. You'll have access to the thousands of ebooks that Amazon offers, which means you should never run out.

Plus, the Paperwhite has 4.2 out of 5 stars on more than 2,700 customer reviews on Amazon.com. Last but not least, the Kindle Paperwhite is Prime Eligible. See below for the full pricing breakdown.