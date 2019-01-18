Andy Murray pulls out of Marseille tournament as he mulls surgery

CNN —

With his career hanging in the balance, Andy Murray has pulled out of a tennis tournament in Marseille next month as he contemplates hip surgery.

Murray lost a four-hour, five-set thriller to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in Melbourne Monday in what could have been the final match of an illustrious career.

The three-time grand slam champion, who said he would be quitting the sport this year because of the pain in his hip, faces the dilemma of whether to rest and make his farewell at Wimbledon, or have an operation which should improve his quality of life but could end his career.

“It’s tough but I don’t have a choice, I was very keen on returning to Marseille where I won the tournament in 2008,” Murray told the Open 13 Provence website explaining his withdrawal. “This title, one of the first of my career, remains a great memory.”

Beset by a troubled hip, Murray announced Friday he would be quitting the sport this year because of the pain he experiences. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images The vast majority of fans inside the Melbourne Arena for Murray's first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut were cheering the three-time grand slam champion. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images However, it was Roberto Bautista Agut who made the better start, confidently taking a two set lead against the ailing Murray. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images The Briton has tumbled to 229 in the world rankings after 18 months troubled by injury and seemed on course for a sharp exit in Melbourne. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images But the 31-year-old defied the pain and roused the Melbourne crowd with an extraordinary comeback to take the match into a deciding fifth set. Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images In the crowd were Murray's mother Judy and brother Jamie. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Battling back in the third and fourth sets took its toll on the Scot as Bautista Agut broke with ease twice in the final set to secure the first victory of his career over Murray. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images After his first-round loss Murray the Briton opened the door to a possible return to Australia by saying he would "do everything possible" to play again in a tournament he has never won. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images "If I want to go again, I'll need to have a big operation, which there's no guarantee I'll be able to come back from anyway, but I'll give it my best shot," he said. Julian Finney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Andy Murray's epic Australian Open farewell Prev Next

But after his first-round loss Murray, who has tumbled to 229 in the world rankings after 18 months troubled by injury, opened the door to a possible return to Australia by saying he would “do everything possible” to play again in a tournament he has never won.

After his first-round loss in Melbourne Murray, who has tumbled to 229 in the world rankings after 18 months troubled by injury, opened the door to a possible return to Australia by saying he would “do everything possible” to play again in a tournament he has never won.

Battling back in the third and fourth sets took its toll on the Scot as Bautista Agut broke with ease twice in the final set to secure the first victory of his career over Murray. Indeed, the Spaniard had previously never won a set against the former world No.1.

“I wish for him to be able to overcome this episode in order to come back to the courts and end his career on his own terms. He deserves it.”

The Open 13 Provence runs from February 18 to 24.