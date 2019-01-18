41 Valentine's Day gifts to shop on Amazon that are better than flowers

Whether you've been dating for three months or three years, shopping for a Valentine's Day gift can be tough. While chocolates, flowers and stuffed teddy bears are always sweet gestures, sometimes you want to give a gift that they'll actually use far beyond February 14.

From sweet perfume to date-night cookbooks to luxe foot massagers and bathrobes, we've picked out 41 of the best Valentine's Day gifts to give this year.

The best part? You can find them all on Amazon (hello, free 2-day shipping!).

So scroll down to shop our favorite Valentine's Day finds, at every price point, that are sure to put a smile on your loved one's face.

A candle to help set the mood

Homesick Scented 'Love' Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

A gorgeous charm and Swarovski crystal beaded bracelet set

Alex and Ani Love Charm Bracelet Set ($83.95; amazon.com)

Sentimental collar stays so you're always with him

O.Riya Collar Stays ($13.62; amazon.com)

A super soft and cute pajama set

Eberjay Pajama Sleep Set (starting at $71.40; amazon.com)

A succulent gift box for the plant-lover in your life

Lula's Garden Live Succulent Plant Gift Box ($48; amazon.com)

A book of love poems for a hopeless romantic

Love Poems by Pablo Neruda ($11.77; amazon.com)

Pretty pansy earrings, because jewelry on Valentine's Day is always a good idea

Kate Spade New York Pansy Earrings ($68; amazon.com)

A luxe watch that can be dressed up or down

Bulova Men's Precisionist Watch ($176, originally $299; amazon.com)

Red lingerie to really spice things up

Garmol Lace Teddy (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

A cool and convenient card holder

Herschel Supply Co. Card Holder ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

An Amazon Fire TV stick for movie nights in

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($39.99; amazon.com)

A robe so soft she'll never want to take it off

UGG Duffield Robe (starting at $62.48; amazon.com)

A trendy pair of joggers to wear in and outside of the gym

Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Joggers (starting at $15.11; amazon.com)

A personalized necklace to keep close to your heart

Sterling Forever Personalized Necklace ($38.99; amazon.com)

A minicamera to capture your memories together

Fujifilm Instax Minicamera ($54.85, originally $69; amazon.com)

Cozy slippers to keep your feet warm

Home Top Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

A fun game to play to really get to know each other (and friends too!)

'Never Have I Ever' Card Game ($24.95, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

A heart-shaped waffle maker for a romantic homemade breakfast

Euro Cuisine Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker (starting at $33.65; amazon.com)

The ultimate wireless headphones for any music lover

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones ($349.95; amazon.com)

A sultry matte lipstick for date night

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick ($20; amazon.com)

A cool and cozy beanie to keep warm and stylish

Carhartt Beanie ($12.99; amazon.com)

A luxurious beard-grooming kit to help him clean up nicely

Rapid Beard Grooming and Trimming Kit ($34.97; amazon.com)

A soothing sheet mask for an at-home spa day

Farmacy Soothing Coconut Gel Sheet Mask Set ($13; amazon.com)

Coconut massage oil to help heat things up

Majestic Pure Fractionated Coconut Massage Oil ($14.98, originally $19.98; amazon.com)

A pair of stylishly cozy boots for staying fashionable and warm

UGG Men's Neumel Chukka Boots (starting at $129.95; amazon.com)

A book of romantic recipes for your next date night at home

'Date Night In' Cookbook by Ashley Rodriguez ($18.29; amazon.com)

A diffuser for their favorite essential oils

InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser ($22.99; amazon.com)

A perfume with notes of orange, pear, tiger orchid and patchouli for smelling deliciously sweet

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum ($95, originally $112; amazon.com)

Foldable Wayfarer sunglasses that are classic and practical

Ray-Ban Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses ($130.10; amazon.com)

A cute romantic reminder for the coffee-lover in your life

Be Mine Neon Sign Coffee Mug (starting at $14.95; amazon.com)

Socks are a great gift but microfiber socks with hearts all over them are the best

HASLRA Microfiber Heart Socks ($19.99; amazon.com)

A weighted blanket for snuggling up on movie night

YnM Weighted Blanket (starting at $63,50; amazon.com)

An at-home foot massager for kicking back and relaxing

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager ($144.99; amazon.com)

A chic pair of acrylic hoop earrings for the trendsetter in your life

Ckysee Acrylic Earrings ($8.99; amazon.com)

A cute heart-shaped crossbody bag for a fashionista

Rebecca Minkoff Heart Crossbody Bag ($128; amazon.com)

The perfect caddy tray to hold books, candles and wine for the ultimate tub relaxation time

Royal Craft Bathtub Caddy Tray ($44.97, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

A ladylike watch that goes with everything

Seiko Women's Watch ($188.95, originally $275; amazon.com)

For the one who loves to see the world through rose-colored glasses

Quay Australia Heartabreaker Sunglasses ($49.76; amazon.com)

The ultimate facial cleanser to leave skin feeling soft and smooth

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Cleanser ($80; amazon.com)

A trendy bracelet because guys like jewelry on V-day too!

Miansai Men's Trice Bracelet ($95; amazon.com)

A heart-shaped dutch oven to cook dinner with love

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven ($199.95; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.