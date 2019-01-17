Parachute just launched its first mattress, and it's a game-changer

Story highlights The Parachute mattress is unmatched in comfort and style

More than one-third of Americans fail to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep daily. Does that include you? If so, what's the reason? If it's stress or your schedule that's keeping you up at night, we totally get it. But if that lack of sleep is due to an uncomfortable mattress, it's most definitely time for a change. And you're in luck, because Parachute Home just launched its first mattress line, and it's a total game-changer when it comes to sleeping soundly.

There are a couple of major reasons to make sure you're sleeping on a supportive, comfortable mattress. For one, not doing so can can lead to sleep deprivation, which can have negative effects on your health in the long term. And two, it's already known that people tend to toss and turn in the night for the purpose of restoring oxygen and nutrient flow throughout the body. This process, as you can probably imagine, is only worsened by stiff or uncomfortable mattresses that push back against one's body weight, adding more pressure and disrupting the body's natural flow rather than providing comfortable support.

While all of these points about the importance of sleep may seem like a no-brainer, getting good quality sleep is easier said than done. Just as there are tons of reasons why sleep is important, so too are there a vast number of mattress options out there. That's where we're happy to step in and help. Recently, one of our editors tested out the first-ever Parachute mattress — and loved it.

Even though the new year is just getting started, we feel confident saying that this mattress will be hard to beat in 2019.

Since we were already familiar with Parachute's amazing linens, we knew the brand would hit a high note with its new mattress launch. Reminiscent of the brand's gorgeously designed linens and bathrobes, the mattress comes in a soothing ivory color with stylish yarn pom-poms sewn evenly across the top. More importantly, when tested, this mattress literally felt like a cloud to lie on. That's right, no more back and neck aches. We can't guarantee you'll ever want to get out of bed going forward. No, seriously. It's that good.

Something else you can feel good about is the make of this mattress. Not only is it made with eco-friendly materials (no adhesives, no petrochemicals and no chemical flame retardants), but it's also made using 13 inches of pocketed coils and micro coils, made from 100% organic cotton and pure New Zealand wool, for serious support.

Beyond that, the mattress features distinct ergonomic comfort zones, which provide different levels of support for the various pressure points within the body. And the mattress is surrounded by a supportive border that offers extra stability when you're sitting on the edge. This mattress is considered medium-firm, which provides the ideal blend of softness and support, no matter your usual sleeping position.

With prices starting at $1,299 for a twin or twin XL and landing at $2,199 for a king or California king mattress, these are not your cheap, run-of-the-mill mattresses, but they don't feel cheap, either.

And to be sure you love it just as much as we do, Parachute backs its mattresses with a 10-year limited warranty and allows users a 90-day, risk-free trial. That way, you can dive in, get comfy, sleep better and test it for yourself.