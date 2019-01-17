Save big on sweaters, coats and more during Eileen Fisher's massive winter sale

CNN Underscored partnered with Eileen Fisher to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

As prepared as we believe we are for winter, there always seems to be something that slips through the cracks. And then finally, when the temperatures drop to single digits and the snow starts to accumulate, we scramble to find snow boots, gloves, knits and other sartorial essentials to get through the coldest months of the year. And while these clothing items aren't typically offered at a discount during peak season, Eileen Fisher is slashing the price on a number of warm clothing and accessories you likely need.

From now until Jan. 22, Eileen Fisher (the clothing label best known for its approach to elevated women's basics) is hosting its January Sale, where shoppers can score an extra 30% off of sale items. Our favorite offerings include oversized alpaca scarves, knit beanies, quilted jackets and plush cardigans, all of which will help you feel super snuggly this winter.

And if you're in the mood for clothing items that will last into the spring and beyond, or are lucky to live in a climate that doesn't face Nor'easters, there's plenty of options that fit the bill (think silk skirts, shirt dresses, linen pants and everyday tanks).

The best part? Since Eileen Fisher specializes in timeless pieces, these items will pretty much still be in vogue for the foreseeable months (and years!).

Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite markdowns, both winter-friendly and otherwise, that you can add to your shopping cart the next few days.

Handknit Peruvian Alpaca Scarf ($69.30, originally $198; eileenfisher.com)

Recycled Nylon Down Jacket ($195.30, originally $498; eileenfisher.com)

Tencel Viscose Crepe Trouser ($83.30, originally $239; eileenfisher.com)

Sheer Silk Georgette Caftan with Slip ($139.30, originally $418; eileenfisher.com)

Loft Tumbled Nubuck Boot ($167.30, originally $398; eileenfisher.com)

Stretch Silk Charmeuse Godet Skirt ($76.30, originally $278; eileenfisher.com)

Velvet Bateau Neck Dress ($125.30, originally $358; eileenfisher.com)

Organic Linen Trench Coat ($90.30, originally $258; eileenfisher.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.