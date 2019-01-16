LifeProof's powerful portable charger can survive drops and spills with ease

Story highlights LifeProof's second mobile battery pack doubles the power and keeps the durability.

The LifeProof Lifeactìv Power Pack 20 is available now for $99.99.

As smartphones became an essential part of life, we needed a way to keep them from dying while on the go. That's where mobile battery packs came in. They were originally large bricks with a USB plug or two. Now, some have cables built in, so you don't need to bring an extra cord with you, and others charge with the same port as your phone.

However, the latest mobile power solution from LifeProof is a unique one that focuses less on the ports and more on a robust design. The LifeProof Lifeactìv Power Pack 20 is available now for $99.99 from the brand's online store It's only the second battery that LifeProof has released, but it continues a theme.

A very durable design

It's designed with an active lifestyle in mind. The PowerPack 20 feels substantial, weighing in at just 250 grams or half a pound. The main hull is plastic with rubber edging around the sides. This gives it some drop protection, and it works. I dropped it on asphalt a few times from varying heights, and the Power Pack 20 doesn't show any scratches so far. As always, your mileage may vary, but LifeProof guarantees 4 feet.

In addition to surviving drops, the PowerPack 20 can survive for an hour in up to 6.6 feet of water, as long as the main charging port door is closed. This is found on the bottom of the device and is sealed when it's closed. Underneath you'll find a USB Type-C and USB Type-A port. Having both ports is a nice feature and allows for easy charging of USB Type-C devices like the Nintendo Switch, 2018 iPad Pros and even a MacBook. This newer connection allows faster charging, so a USB Type-C to Lightning port can quickly charge an iPhone.

Plenty of power

You can also fast charge the Power Pack 20 with the included USB-C to USB-A cable. Inside are two 10,000 mAh batteries, which equal out to a full 20,000 mAh battery. Plus it's equipped with auto-stop charge technology, so when the device hits 100% it will cut power. Generally, this should charge a smartphone several times over. Via the four LEDs on the front, you can monitor the battery level of the Power Pack 20.

It doubles as a flashlight

Pressing the button for a few seconds will turn on the included light. Clicking the button just once will cycle through the different options, including white, bright white, red, and flashing red. It's a nice perk to have a flashlight included, and the red mode might be useful in an emergency.

Bottom line

All in all, the $99.99 LifeProof Lifeactìv Power Pack 20 is a very durable battery pack that's designed for someone with an active outdoorsy lifestyle. The price is higher than some other types of power banks, so keep that in mind when looking. Hikers, skiers and surfers will definitely want to take a look, as it's much more versatile in those environments than a typical power bank.