The best blenders for every budget

Whether you're whipping up a delicious fruit smoothie or a batch of margaritas, nothing gets the job done better than a quality blender. Besides frozen beverages, today's top-quality blenders are designed to prepare practically everything, from hot soups to nut butters to batters and doughs, and even ice cream.

If you're in the market for a new blender, there are two major questions you should ask yourself before making your purchase: How often do you plan on using it? And what do you plan on using it for? Someone who may only need a blender for a few morning smoothies doesn't necessarily want to spend an entire paycheck on what could be considered a glorified smoothie machine. On the other hand, for a person who loves the functionality of a blender that can do everything in one, spending top dollar on a luxury model may be a good investment.

But with the seemingly unlimited variety of models saturating the appliance market, finding the best one for your buck and lifestyle can be difficult and time-consuming. That's why we've done the work for you. We've picked out three of the best blenders to shop for 2019 based on customer reviews, star ratings, brand trustworthiness and functionality.

Scroll down to check out our top three picks and shop them now.

Best Budget Buy: Ninja Professional Blender 1000 ($65, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

The Ninja Professional Blender 1000 is a perfect blender for anyone looking to make simple and easy smoothies, dips, frozen drinks and more. It boasts an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with nearly 3,000 reviews. Its sleek design is easy to use with low, medium and high speeds and a pulse button to streamline its operation. The 72-ounce jar makes this model perfect for blending larger batches and comes with an easy-pour spout and locking lid for extra security. With its six-blade technology and 1000 watts of power, the high-torque motor can crush ice, blend, puree and process your favorite foods to perfection in seconds. For $65, this high-powered blender is extremely durable, easy to use and, of course, well-priced. Plus, all of its parts are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, making cleaning up a breeze.

Best Value Buy: Oster Versa Pro Performance Blender ($224.99; walmart.com)

Reduce excess in your kitchen with the multi-use Oster Versa Pro Performance Blender. Not only does this blender double as a food processor, but it's also one of the few models that comes with a tamper to help blend your food more thoroughly and bust air pockets in thick mixtures. With its three preprogrammed settings and pulse button, you get added control over its speed and frequency. A beast of a machine, this high-power blender uses a 1400-watt motor which runs quietly, efficiently and powerfully. Although it may not be as powerful as the coveted Vitamix model below, it does come with a seven-year warranty at about half the price. As an added bonus, this model also comes with two Blend-N-Go cups so you can blend your smoothies directly into the cups and then stroll out the door.

Best Splurge Buy: Vitamix 7500 Blender ($469.98, originally $529; amazon.com)

Behold the blender of all blenders! If you haven't heard of Vitamix, let us introduce you to the brand that has everyone from professional chefs to home cooks completely obsessed. This machine is undeniably powerful, blending together just about anything you throw in it to perfection. We're talking 1,440 watts of power and a 2.2-horsepower motor that's capable of making smoothies, salsas, soups, pestos, nut butters and whatever else you fancy, day in and day out. We definitely suggest this model for any self-proclaimed "foodies" looking to challenge themselves with recipes, as using this blender solely for smoothies would be somewhat of a crime (at least to your bank account).

Coming in at just under half a grand, it's certainly a luxury appliance. But if you're looking to make an investment in a blender that can handle any ingredient -- wet or dry, large or small -- this is the machine for you. With its 10 variable speeds and pulse control function, you can refine your ingredients to any texture you wish with ease.

The only downside to this model that we could find is that the 64-ounce jar (which is also BPA-free), lid and tamper are not dishwasher safe. They are, however, simple enough to clean by filling the jar halfway with water, adding a drop of dish soap and running the blender for 30 to 60 seconds. After it's done, just rinse and air dry -- that's it! With a seven-year warranty, the Vitamix 7500 Blender is likely to become your new favorite kitchen appliance.