Feel closer to faraway loved ones with these long-distance linked lamps

Being in a long-distance relationship can be tough. Whether it's a significant other, a child away at college or a best friend who lives across the country, keeping in touch -- even with all the technology we have available -- can be a challenge.

If you're looking for a simple way to remind loved ones that you're thinking of them, the Long Distance Friendship Lamp ($170 for a set of two; uncommongoods.com) aims to do just that. Created by married couple John Harrison and Vanessa Whalen, the lamps came about when they were looking to create a unique way to connect and communicate with their distant family members.

The setup is pretty simple. You create an account online and connect the lamps to each other via their serial numbers. Then, connect to a Wi-Fi network and you're ready to go. Just tap the top of your lamp and the other lamp will instantly light up -- no matter where it is in the world (as long as there's Wi-Fi).

If you pair two lights together, they'll cycle through a rainbow of colors. The glow is automatically set to fade after an hour and a half, but you can adjust your settings so it fades after half an hour, eight hours or 24 hours.

You have the option of connecting any number of lamps together, and can even assign different colors to different loved ones or family members so you know exactly who's tapping their light. The product has almost 700 5-star reviews on UncommonGoods, so we'll let some of the happy customers speak for themselves:

"Due to my son, daughter-in-law and my new grand baby living several states away, this has been a true joy and meaningful addition to our decor."

"Use to keep in *touch* with my partner throughout the day, to bring a smile to each other's faces as we think of one another."

"Instead of calling or texting, when my kids get home from traveling or working late, they can touch the lamp so I know they are home safe which gives me peace to sleep."