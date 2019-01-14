Samsung stands out with a sleek $350 Windows 10 laptop

Story highlights Samsung's latest laptop is an affordable entry-level Windows 10 device

The Samsung Notebook Flash is available for preorder starting at $349.99

An entry-level laptop doesn't need to be ugly, and Samsung's new Notebook Flash proves it. Starting at $349.99 with an Intel Celeron processor and a slick design, it stands out.

Samsung is following the Google Chromebook model with the Notebook Flash. The design is a basic sort of sleek and slick, with a gray plastic finish splattered with silver lines that give it some flare. The inside has a natural-looking gray pattern and an ergonomic keyboad with circular keys.

As you might have guessed, it's running Windows 10 and packs plenty of ports. A subtle difference between this and some Chromebooks: It has USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB Type-C and HDMI ports as well as an audio jack on the sides. Even with all this and a low price, this laptop is just 16.9 mm (about ⅔ of an inch) thick. It's also quite portable at just over 3 pounds.

The Intel Celeron processor is a basic one; you can also get the laptop with an Intel Pentium Silver processor for $399.99. Simple tasks like Web browsing, productivity tools and video streaming should run A-OK. Either way, Samsung will pair the processor with 4GB of RAM to help with tasks and 64GB of internal storage for files. You can also expand the storage on either model with a micro SD card.

Besides these core features, Samsung has included a fingerprint sensor for secure login, stereo speakers, a Web camera with a microphone, fast Wi-Fi, and a 39-watt battery.

On Samsung.com, both the $349.99 and $399.99 Samsung Notebook Flash are available for preorder with delivery dates of late January.