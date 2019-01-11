The 12 best hair dryers for every budget

For many of us, hair dryers are a necessary part of our daily routine. I've been using the same one I picked out a couple years ago, but I'm definitely not thrilled by it. To be honest, I wasn't sure if my hair dryer was doing more harm than help to my hair. As someone with thick, frizzy and color-treated hair, I decided it was time to seek out a more efficient hair dryer.

It turns out that there's a lot more to hair dryers than simply drying hair. When purchasing a hair dryer, you should consider basic attributes, such as its weight, and whether or not it has features like a cold air button or adjustable heat. If your hair takes a long time to dry, you'll want a lighter hair dryer so your arm doesn't get tired before your hair is dry. If you have finer hair, the lower heat settings can cause less damage to your hair.

There are also more technical aspects of hair dryers, like their wattage — high-wattage dryers are more powerful and will shorten the amount of time needed to dry your hair. Then there are other features, like whether it's an ionic, ceramic or titanium dryer. Both ionic and ceramic dryers are ideal if you're looking to eliminate frizz, while a titanium dryer will tend to be hotter. While this means it will dry your hair faster, it might not be the best option for damaged hair.

And of course, there's price to consider. So we've rounded up some of the top hair dryers available — all with different features and attributes — and have separated them by price. So you can easily pick out the hair dryer that's perfect for your hair and your wallet.

The best hair dryers under $25

Revlon 1875W Compact and Lightweight Hair Dryer ($10.99; amazon.com)

Remington Hair Dryer with Ionic + Ceramic Technology ($19.96; amazon.com)

Conair Infiniti Pro ($24.99; amazon.com)

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer ($18.99; amazon.com)

The best mid-range hair dryers

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer ($59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer ($59.99; amazon.com)

Jinri 1875W Professional Salon Hair Dryer ($45.99; amazon.com)

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer ($84.95; amazon.com)

The best high-end, luxury hair dryers

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer ($195; nordstrom.com)

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer ($295; nordstrom.com)

GHD air Professional Performance Hair Dryer ($199; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.