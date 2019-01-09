Five fitness hacks of highly successful people

Let's face it, healthy habits don't just happen overnight. It takes time and dedication to successfully make a change in your day-to-day life. Aristotle once wrote, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit." And while many people tend to start new fitness regimens or diets at the beginning of a new year, sticking to them can sometimes prove to be the most difficult part.

If you're looking to get fit and need motivation to keep you on track, or are simply looking for healthy hacks to start your year off on the right foot, take a cue from these five wildly successful people.

Barack Obama makes working out in the morning a priority

Former President Barack Obama values health so much that he makes fitness a priority in his morning routine, starting off his day with a good old fashioned sweat sesh.

This was true even when he was in the Oval Office. According to an interview with Newsweek, the former president made no excuses for missing his daily workout, penciling it in in the morning ahead of a busy schedule.

Serena Williams changes up her workouts to stay motivated

Superstar athlete Serena Williams is quite possibly the greatest female tennis player of all time. And while her success on the tennis courts has won her numerous world titles and rankings, she stays at the top of her fitness game by regularly changing her workouts. After a health scare in 2011, Williams was forced to explore new fitness routines to stay in shape. "For me it's so important to mix it up. I ran, and then I biked. Then I did elliptical. That didn't work out so well, because it was boring, so I tried yoga. I started dancing because I couldn't train when I was sick. We started making up moves, and it was fun. Now I run for 10 minutes, and then I dance," Williams told Fitnessmagazine.com.

Meghan Markle self-motivates by using workout DVDs and at-home exercises

The Duchess of Sussex has long been known as a wellness and fitness fanatic. An avid yogi and runner, Meghan Markle enjoys working out, not just for the physical benefits, but for the mental clarity that comes along with being active. But even before hopping the pond to join the royal family, Markle was on a tight schedule with limited time to squeeze in her workouts. Between running her lifestyle blog, "The Tig," and starring in the hit TV show "Suits," she had to make the most of her free time. "I do it all on my own," she told Shape. "I do DVDs at home or I go for a run by myself. I think if you can self-motivate, that's half the battle."

In an interview with WomensHealthMag.com, Meghan's trainer of three years, Craig McNamee, says "she particularly loved doing lower-body exercises using a mini band" which can be used just about anywhere. "I just find the results are great, and you can do little 15-minute increments," Meghan told Shape, "you just find those little bits of time that help, and then at the end of the day, you've had a full work out."

Jennifer Lopez's No. 1 fitness rule: stay hydrated

Jennifer Lopez is one of those women who defy every stereotype of aging, and she's proud of it (rightly so!). The triple threat is no stranger to showing off her incredibly sculpted physique on social media, and considering the fact that the 49-year-old doesn't look a day over 29, we don't blame her. But besides a strict workout regimen, eating clean and getting plenty of sleep, she swears by one simple rule: stay hydrated.

While we all know that drinking water throughout the day is one of the best things you can do for your body, Lopez especially makes hydration a priority in her fitness regimen. "Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," she told Hello!.

While hydrating prior to her workouts is key, she also makes sure she ends every sweat sesh with even more water: "I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout," she said. "That way, I'm ready to hit it hard again the next day."

Bob Iger, Disney CEO, disconnects from technology until after his morning workout

Many of the world's most successful people work long hours, which is why their mornings are so important to their personal schedule. Whether they work out, spend time with family or meditate, the mornings are a perfect time to disconnect. Disney CEO Bob Iger spends his mornings phone free in order to work out without distractions before his busy day.

"I create a firewall with technology, by the way, in that I try to exercise and think before I read," Iger said at a summit hosted by Vanity Fair. "Because if I read, it throws me off, it's distracting. I'm immediately thinking about usually someone else's thoughts, instead of my own. I like being alone with my own thoughts, and it gives me an opportunity to not just replenish, but to organize, and it's important." Being completely focused on your work out can help yield better results and a more energized approach to what your day may bring. So take some tech-free time in the morning to get fit, focused and healthy like Iger.

