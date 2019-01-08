These courses can help you learn a new skill from almost anywhere

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the several courses to learn new skills from the cnnstore.com.

Some people say new year, new you. And what better way to mix things up than by learning new skills. The first few months of 2019 are the perfect time to try new things and maybe learn a program or technique that you've wanted to know.

From learning to use a DSLR camera, mastering the shortcuts of Excel or even the basics of Adobe, many virtual classes make it simple (with you putting some effort in, of course). The significant benefit of online courses? You choose the pace and pick the time. It gives you the ultimate flexibility as you choose when a class is in session.

Not to mention, online classes allow you to rewind if the instructor is going too fast and to do as much or as little as you want each session. Another core advantage would be the cost savings, which can be pretty large.

This week we're featuring several classes on sale at the CNN Store that makes it easy to check "new year, new skill" on your resolution list. Many of these include a completion certificate from Continuing Professional Development, which can act as proof that you have completed the training.

Graphic Design Diploma Master Class ($29, originally $395; cnnstore.com) is a perfect first step toward honing your digital illustration skills. You'll get an overview of Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator, starting with the basics of design taught by accredited instructors from the Live Online Academy. While the course isn't live, it is fully interactive and available at your leisure.

Photography Diploma Master Class ($29, originally $395; cnnstore.com) will take you back in time to learn the art of manual photography. Furthermore, it doesn't just skim the surface with what the control means, but you'll learn the different styles of photography, along with how lenses and sensors work. The course is 12 hours over four weeks with five tests and coursework. While it won't necessarily make you the best photographer in the world, you'll walk away with essential skills that you can build on with practice.

Microsoft Excel Diploma Master Class ($19, originally $395; cnnstore.com) will make learning the ins and outs of the classic number crunching application digestible. And that's really all anyone can ask for. This course seems fit for those with and without Excel experience since it goes over the basics and provides tips on how to be a power user.

The Ultimate Java Programming Bundle: Lifetime Access ($29, originally $1,592; cnnstore.com) might be the ideal way to learn the basics of coding languages. Yes, languages, as this course will touch on Java, HTML, CSS, PHP and JavaScript. This ultimate bundle includes eight courses that specify different core concepts. By the end, you should be able to take that blog or app idea and start to make it a reality. Also, specifically for newcomers, the included "Learn To Code The Right Way" course goes deep into the fundamentals of Java and speaks to the skills needed to build a mobile or desktop application.