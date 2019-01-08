These $79 fully wireless earbuds are a more affordable alternative to AirPods

AirPods are nearly ubiquitous, and these earbuds jump-started the true wireless audio category. However, at $159.99, this Apple product isn't cheap. Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Earphones ($79.99; amazon.com) are a more affordable solution that have a similar design.

The Liberty Air earphones offer long-lasting audio in a relatively small size. The included carrying case acts as a charger for each earbud offering 20 hours of playtime. Each bud can last for five hours of playtime per charge, with the case providing four full charges. These connect to your phone, laptop or tablet through Bluetooth 5.0, and Anker has enabled a one-step pairing process.

It's similar to pairing AirPods, since when you open the Liberty Air case, it will start casting its Bluetooth signal. The right and left buds have microphones that can boost call clarity while blocking out ambient noise. This should allow you to make phone calls or easily use your device's voice assistants.

Unlike AirPods, which don't feature rubber ear tips, these do. Moreover, they should ensure a comfortable and tight fit, so the Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds don't fall out in use. With IPX5 water protection (on the earbuds and case), there's no need to worry about using them while working out or commuting. The included micro USB cord is for charging the case and LED lights on the front indicate battery level.

At $79, these cut the cost of other wireless earbuds. Previous Anker earbuds have featured well balanced mixes that emphasize bass. I expect that to be the same for the Soundcore Liberty Air, and will update this post with my full thoughts after testing.

In the meantime, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air earphones are available, and thanks to Amazon Prime, your wait won't be long.