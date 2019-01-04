Get fit from practically anywhere with these virtual fitness classes

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Live Streaming Fitness lifetime subscription ($99.99, originally $499.99; cnnstore.com).

The digital revolution is in full swing, and yes, it's changing how we get and stay in shape. Sure, you can still head over to a local gym and sign up for a lengthy contract. But (and it's a big one) you still need to get to the gym to make sure the investment is put to good use. According to USA Today, 67% of all gym memberships go unused.

Digital fitness classes beam most of the gym experience into your home or even your pocket (minus the physical equipment, of course). Many digital alternatives give you access whenever you'd like to classes like Pilates and core exercises.

Live Streaming Fitness ($99.99, originally $499.99; cnnstore.com) aims to do just that, with fitness classes, nutrition advice and even cooking classes. You could think of it as a Netflix for working out, as you can watch yoga or cardio classes from an on-demand library or tune in to a live class. Most importantly, it allows you to work out in the comfort of your home.

A lifetime membership for $99.99 is a great deal compared with the average cost of a gym membership -- about $60 per month, according to USA Today. And you save the commute time and get to pick your classes from a long list.

This membership gives you the ultimate flexibility by letting you decide when you want to work out. While Live Streaming Fitness doesn't provide you with access to many exercises that require machines (since the average person doesn't have a home gym), it still offers yoga, Pilates, cardio, core and strength-themed classes. The on-demand offerings are sorted by exercise, level and instructor.

You'll also get access to certified nutritionists, who can offer advice on healthy meals and weight loss plans, and cooking shows to help you make healthy meals. It's a nice extra feature set that complements the fitness classes.

Virtual fitness classes allow you to work around your schedule and are an ideal fit for someone with a busy lifestyle. Not to mention, they offer a more affordable solution than a typical gym membership that might go unused. At 79% off, this $99 lifetime Live Streaming Fitness subscription could be just the way to kick-start your 2019 fitness program.