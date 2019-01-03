Pantone's Color of the Year is a vibrant start to 2019

Get ready to see "Living Coral" in your clothing, tech gadgets, home decor and more come 2019.

The Pantone Color Institute recently announced its 2019 "Color of the Year," called Living Coral (16-1546).

Since 2000, the Institute has chosen a "Color of the Year." Experts look at trends in all facets of daily life, such as the entertainment industry, emerging artists, fashion, technology and more, to decide on the winner for the upcoming year.

What does this mean for you, though? Typically this color is utilized by brands, designers and other consumer-focused companies in their latest batch of products. Remember when everyone was head over heels for "millennial pink"? Well, you can thank Pantone's 2016 Color of The Year, Rose Quartz, for that.

The 2019 winner was chosen for its "animating and life-affirming" hue which "energizes and enlivens with a softer edge," according to the official site. And it seems to us no coincidence that this year's color evokes the beauty and fragility of our marine life and oceans. It's a subtle reminder that coral, which is bright and lively, is only possible if it's surrounded by a healthy environment. Some of our favorite brands have been making efforts to help clean our waters, replant trees in areas affected by deforestation and minimize their carbon footprints.

To us, Living Coral feels like that fresh, vibrant hue that we're all looking for to kick off the new year, especially when we're trying to escape from the cold dreariness of winter. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it works well in your home, wardrobe, beauty cabinets and office spaces.

Ahead, we've compiled some of our favorite Living Coral products that will help you feel energized for 2019.

