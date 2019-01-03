With AirPower missing, these are the best wireless chargers

Announced back in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X and promised to ship in 2018, Apple's AirPower (its 3-in-1 wireless charging pad) is still nowhere to be found. But that doesn't mean you need to wait any longer to shop an equally as versatile and powerful wireless charger.

There's a countless number of devices available for purchase right now. Ranging from docks to pads and even a photo frame that hides a wireless charger inside, there truly is a wireless charger for everyone. Plus, many pack in the latest coil technology for fast charging.

Below are our top picks.

A simple dock for the desk

The Anker 10W Wireless Charging Stand ($21.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com) packs a punch with fast charging for the iPhone and makes it easy to store your phone on a desk.

Charge two phones on the same pad

Those with two phones or who want to charge with a partner can look at the high-end Nomad Base Station ($99; hellonomad.com). It's not cheap, but with a padded leather outer shell and three charging coils inside, you'll be left impressed.

A sleek, high-end desk stand

The Mophie charge stream desk stand ($69.95; amazon.com) props your phone at a nice angle with a sturdy aluminum stand. Additionally, it can push out 10 watts of power for fast charging on iPhones.

A slim charging pad

Belkin's Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad ($59.95; amazon.com) is a redesign of a simple wireless charging pad. There are some high tech improvements on the inside for fast charging up to 10 watts, but it keeps a slim profile.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.