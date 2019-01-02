15 perfect housewarming gifts for any budget

Moving is always tough. But after all the time and effort spent packing, carrying personal belongings up and down stairs, and finally unpacking (which is always the hardest part!), a celebration is usually in order. Housewarming parties are always a fun way to help celebrate such a momentous time in a friend's life -- and what better way to do it than with a thoughtful gift for the new home?

Whether it's a best friend's new apartment or a family member's first house, finding the perfect gift is easy thanks to these 15 fabulous picks.

We've carefully selected items with average customer ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars (including a plush throw blanket with over 1,000 reviews). Ranging from $8 to $119, there's something for every style and budget.

Scroll down to shop 15 of the best housewarming gifts that are sure to get you invited back next time.

Housewarming gifts for under $20

Sparrow & Wren Monogrammed Mug ($8; nordstrom.com)

With an average 5-star customer rating, this monogrammed mug is a fun way to add a personal touch to your gift. As one buyer wrote in her review, "They're dishwasher/microwave safe, big, classy, beautiful mugs...what could be wrong?"

Dash Mini Waffle Maker (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Not only is this mini waffle maker adorable, but it's compact and lightweight (weighing just over a pound), making it the perfect addition to any smaller kitchen. With over 1,300 customer reviews, it boasts an average 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Grand Vin Carafe ($14.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Add elegance to any dining room with this gorgeous decanter. With an average 4.7 out of 5 stars and coming in at only $14.95, this is sure to be a hit in any wine lover's home. One customer wrote, "Easy to pour, easy to clean, and elegant without the price! I highly recommend!"

'The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook' by Deb Perelman (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Whether your friends are amateurs in the kitchen or self-proclaimed chefs, this cookbook is one they'll actually use. Written by a home cook for home cooks, Deb Perelman's "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" has over 790 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Large Popcorn Bowl ($19.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Nothing says "cozy movie night at home" more than a big bowl of popcorn. With 106 customer reviews and an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, this white earthenware popcorn bowl is practical, chic and affordable.

Housewarming gifts for $21 - 60

Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set ($54.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

A No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, this bamboo cheese board is spacious and easy to clean and comes with a retractable tray which includes four cheese knives for easy serving.

Kate Spade New York Stemless Champagne Glass Set ($50; bloomingdales.com)

When celebrating a new home, Champagne is definitely in order, and these chic Champagne flutes from Kate Spade are perfect for the occasion and have an average 5-star customer review. Your friends will be celebrating their new digs in major style.

BonJour Monet 8-Cup French Press (starting at $29.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

With 106 customer reviews and an average of 4 out of 5 stars, this French press is the perfect gift for any coffee fanatic. The design is sleek and modern and the double filtration ensures no residual grounds end up in your coffee.

French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler ($24.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Not only does this marble wine cooler look stunning, but it doubles as a flower vase. With 133 customer reviews and an average 4.9 out of 5 stars, this $24.95 wine cooler only looks expensive.

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw ($29.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Give the gift of comfort with this plush throw blanket. Boasting 1,105 customer reviews with an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars, this blanket is sure make any new house feel like a home. Available in 20 different colors, it is machine washable and perfect for cozying up on the couch. Plus right now, you can score it for 20% off!

Luxury housewarming gifts for over $60

Voluspa Japonica 12 Candle Archive Gift Set ($75; bloomingdales.com)

Why give one gorgeous candle when you can give 12? With an average 5-star customer rating, this luxe candle set smells just as gorgeous as it looks.

UGG Duffield Throw ($98; nordstrom.com)

This throw is amazingly soft and got raves in the 393 customer reviews. Boasting 4.9 out of 5 stars average rating, this is the perfect gift to warm any new household.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($119; amazon.com)

This handcrafted ceramic porcelain diffuser is modern and chic in design and can be used for three hours continuously or up to seven hour intervals. With an average 4- out of 5-star customer rating, this is a perfect gift to diffuse essential oils into any home.

Cathy's Concepts Monogram Five-Piece Decanter Set ($67.20, originally $84; nordstrom.com)

Customize this swanky decanter set with your friend's initials for the ultimate personalized gift. With an average customer rating of 4.25 out of 5 stars, this glass decanter set is dishwasher safe and makes for the perfect bar set.

Diptyque Baies/Berries Scented Candle ($65; nordstrom.com)

Warm any home with this luxurious Diptyque candle. With a fresh and fruity aroma of roses and black currants, this gorgeous candle has 263 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

