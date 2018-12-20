Check out this massive luggage sale before you head out on your next trip

Story highlights There's no better time to upgrade your luggage for 2019

Amazon's current sale offerings include suitcases, backpacks and more

As any traveler knows, half the battle of planning a trip is having the right equipment. This could be a sturdy backpack that's filled to the brim, a fashionable carry on, a massive suitcase or even organizers that make packing a breeze.

And since luggage isn't usually an annual purchase, the name of the game is investing in essentials that are built to last. After all, the last thing you need to be worrying about during your beachside vacation or European backpacking trip is a suitcase that's on the brink of breaking.

It's a tall order, but luckily there's plenty of options out there that fit the bill and at a good price.

Take Amazon's travel offerings. Its collection of luggage delivers on durability, storage space and affordable pricing. This bright Yellow Nautica 28" full-size luggage, for instance, features a hardside exterior to help protect your belongings, as well as four spinner wheels that roll your suitcase with little effort. Plus, its bright color will be easy to spot at the airport. And if you're vacationing with the entire family, Samsonite's two piece set (featured below) has plenty of room to store clothing, toiletries, gadgets and more.

Below, we've rounded up deals on travel goods, such as bags to organizers, that help make traveling easier. And yes, many are Prime-eligible for fast shipping.

Note: Prices below reflect the retailer's listed price as of the time of publishing. For the full details on promotion timings, prices and availability, visit the retailer listed.

Amazonbasics Ripstop Wheeled Duffel in Blue ($63.33, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazonbasics Small Packing Cubes in Green ($18.69, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Amazonbasics Sport Duffel in Grey ($26.17, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack in Peacoat ($82.43, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Samsonite Pulse Dlx Lightweight 2 Piece Hardside Set (20"/28") in Black ($198.79, originally $276.86; amazon.com)

Nautica 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in Yellow ($89.99, originally $110.00; amazon.com)

Arxus 3 Piece Travel Bags ($13.99; amazon.com)

Save an additional 10% with code 10QEQYZQ, through 12/25 while supplies last.

Tibes Women's PU Leather 4 Piece Tote Set ($27.92, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Save an additional 12% with code 12BIEO3O, through 12/31 while supplies last.

Sunny Snowy Backpack ($32.99; amazon.com)