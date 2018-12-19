Get unlimited access to over 2,000 documentaries through this Emmy-winning streaming site

Story highlights Get access to CurosityStream's full library for 2 years at 25% off.

At a time where there are so many ways to learn — whether through video, audio or interactive activities — why not take advantage of all technology has to offer?

Those hungry for content that can help them learn in a more immersive manner, consider CuriosityStream's 2-Year Subscription ($29.99, originally $40; store.cnn.com). CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand site where you can binge-watch documentaries to your heart's delight. Its videos aim to offer an captivating learning experience, and some even include experts like Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. All the videos feature storytelling and visuals that aim to simultaneously educate and entertain on a whole range of topics, from the history of our origins to the future of technology.

With over 2,000 educational documentary features and series on the site, there's plenty to choose from no matter what you're interested in. Some titles include "Destination Mars," which investigates the plausibility of a Mars landing in our lifetime, and "Devils Hole," which takes a deep dive into the underwater cave located in Death Valley National Park.

The site was launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, whose aim was to incorporate the ever-growing popularity of video streaming with high-quality documentaries. CuriosityStream's excellence in storytelling hasn't gone unnoticed; in 2017 it won an Emmy award at the News and Documentary Emmys for its series "Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places" as well as an Emmy nomination for its original series "David Attenborough's Light on Earth."

CuriosityStream is available globally, and you can watch videos practically anywhere and at anytime through your phone, tablet, laptop or TV. With a two year subscription, you can stream an unlimited amount of content every month, so you have the flexibility to binge-watch shows you know you'll love or learn about a completely new topic.

As an added bonus, CuriosityStream comes out with new content every week, so you'll never get stuck without something to watch. You can also browse collections and lists that are curated by the CuriosityStream team or enjoy personalized recommendations based on what you've already watched and loved.

So whether you're a self-proclaimed lover of learning or know someone that might enjoy two years of unlimited access to an entire library of documentaries, we think a CuriosityStream subscription makes for a great gift this holiday season.