Stylish, professional-grade ski gear to suit up in this season

Story highlights Shop today's top outdoor brands for the best skiing essentials

In our list, we have everything from helmets to gloves, base layers, coats, jackets, goggles, ski pants and more

Ready to hit the slopes this season? Not without your new gear. Here's what this season's most stylish, high-quality outerwear brands have to offer. We tested many of these items, meaning you can trust that they're worth the number on the price tag.

Women's best ski gear

Spyder Winner Tailored GTX Pant ($249; spyder.com) Free Style Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer ($105, sweatybetty.com); Free Style Seamless Ski Leggings ($105; sweatybetty.com) Ugg Birch waterproof lace-up winter bootie ($199.95; nordstrom.com) Roxy Victoria Snow Sport Mitts ($69.95; nordstrom.com) La Double 7 mirrored goggles ($32; nordstrom.com) Sweaty Betty Chunky Rib Beanie ($60; sweatybetty.com) 686 GLCR hydra-insulated jacket ($260; 868.com) Ugg Viki Waterproof Boot ($219.95; nordstrom.com) Adidas Backland Spherical Snowsports Goggles (99; nordstrom.com) Sweaty Betty Technical Ski Socks ($30; sweatybetty.com) Sorel Explorer Joan Snow Boots ($140; sweatybetty.com) Spyder Orb Pant ($199; spyder.com) Ski Betty Seamless Long Sleeve Base Layer Top ($105, sweatybetty.com); Ski Betty Seamless Base Layer Leggings ($105, sweatybetty.com) Sweaty Betty Breeze Merino Long Sleeve Run Top ($105; sweatybetty.com) 686 GLCR bliss down insulator ($220; 686.com) Sweaty Betty Method Hybrid Ski Jacket ($495; sweatybetty.com) Retrospec Traverse Convertible Ski & Snowboard helmet (starting at $35; amazon.com) 1 of 17 Hide Caption

Men's best ski gear

686 GLCR Stretch Goretex Smarty 3-in-1 Weapon jacket ($580; 686.com) The North Face Ski Tuke V' Beanie ($30; nordstrom.com) 686 GLCR Knit Tech Fleece Hoody ($100; 686.com) 686 Smith Maze Mips Snow Helmet ($140; 686.com) 686 Men's Full Face Clava ($25; 686.com) Hestra Ski Gloves (starting at $144.95; amazon.com) Adidas Alphaskin 360 Seamless Compression Training Tights ($90; nordstrom.com) 686 Men's Track Pant ($190; 686.com) Tough Outdoors Winter Ski & Snowboard Gloves with Wrist Leashes (starting at $19.95; amazon.com) The North Face Chilkat III Waterproof Insulated ($110; nordstrom.com) OutdoorMaster OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles Pro ($39.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com) Pure Athlete Ski Socks (starting at $19.97; amazon.com) Spyder Copper GTX Jacket ($349; spyder.com) Sorel Cheyanne II Waterpoof Boot ($155; nordstrom.com) Ugg Hannen Plain Toe Waterproof Boot with Genuine Shearling ($229.95; nordstrom.com) Tesla Cool Dry Active Sporty Shirt (starting at $13.98; amazon.com) 1 of 17 Hide Caption

ote: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.