Need to some shuteye during your next flight? This sleep mask acts as your own blackout shades

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Mantra Sleep Mask & Blackout Stickers ($29.99; store.cnn.com).

During long haul flights, getting a decent amount of sleep is a must, especially if you need to reset your body to a different time zone or are flying on a red eye. This, of course, is much easier said than done. While you can't always control the noise levels of your fellow passengers, how your skin reacts to the recirculated air or when the cabin lights are turned on or off, there are products you can invest in that make these situations less of a hassle.

For example, noise-canceling headphones can help block out unwanted sounds while you're mid-flight, the right skin care products in tow can help make your skin feel refreshed, and a functional eye mask can help you feel like you're sleeping in complete darkness while the lights are turned on. In the case of the latter, we're fans of the Mantra Sleep Mask & Blackout Stickers ($29.99; store.cnn.com), a product that's loved by hundreds of past customers.

While we didn't notice differences in comfort level between the Mantra mask and your typical eye mask during testing of the product, we were impressed by just how much light the eye mask blocked out. Think of these as your own personal blackout shades. What makes this eye mask truly unique is its memory foam eye cups that comfortably prevent most light from your surrounding area from reaching your eyes. It's also fully customizable so that you can adjust both the eye cups and the headband to suit your own face.

Other benefits to the mask we noticed as compared to your more traditional eye mask, includes its elastic stretch band that doesn't get caught in hair, its design made of breathable cotton and its ability to stay in place even as you move around. And as an added bonus, the mask comes with a set of blackout stickers that you can use to block out bright lights on your electronic devices, such as power strips and chargers, without leaving residue.

Typically, Mantra's Sleep Mask runs close to $40. But for a limited time, the Mantra Sleep Mask and set of blackout stickers is now on sale at the CNN Store for $29.99, about 24% off its original price tag. While this may be more than you normally spend on an eye mask, we think it's well worth the price, given just how functional it is in environments with abrasive lighting (such as airplanes).

You're welcome frequent flyers.