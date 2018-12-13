These Amazon Prime-eligible products make for perfect last-minute holiday gifts

The holidays can be an extremely busy time of year. Important tasks like prepping a holiday menu, decorating your home with festive lights and even planning a getaway can get in the way of actually shopping for gifts for your friends and family. And in what feels like the blink of an eye, the big day looms and you're empty-handed. Hey, it happens to the best of us.

Luckily, Amazon has seemingly endless stores of fashion, beauty, home and tech gifts that can work for pretty much any person on your list and can fit within your desired price range. Many of these can be shipped to your doorstep in a matter of days -- and in some cases, hours!

To save you time shopping, we've made a list of our favorite Amazon best-sellers that catch our eye. These products are highly rated, so you can be assured that your loved one is receiving a fabulous present. And the best part? All these gifts are Prime-eligible, meaning they will ship in two days guaranteed with an Amazon Prime account.

So the real procrastinators can rest easy and spend more time enjoying the holidays.

Dead Sea Mud Mask ($15.95; amazon.com)

All-New Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Extra Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board ($19.97; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban Aviator Large Metal Unisex Sunglasses ($134.40; amazon.com)

Water Garden Aquarium ($73.99, originally $84.68; amazon.com)

Cashmere Feel Pashmina Scarf ($9.99-$19.99; amazon.com)

VAVA Magnetic Phone Holder for Car Dashboard ($20.99; amazon.com)

AboveTEK Long Arm Aluminum Tablet & iPhone stand ($41; amazon.com)

Mixology Bartender Kit ($59.87; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube ($69.99; originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Himalayan Salt Lamp ($16.99; amazon.com)

Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker Set ($34.90; amazon.com)

Samsonite Luggage Set ($229; amazon.com)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker ($79, originally $99; amazon.com)

Stone and Beam Flannel Sheet Set ($74.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.