The best gifts for fashionable dads this holiday season

Here, you'll find the best dress shoes, sweaters, blazers, hats, scarves (and more) that all make great gifts for him

Buying presents for dad is sometimes a tricky task. When he's already tricked out his car, bought a new grill and re-upped his golfing pass, what else is there left to get him? To that, we'd say that it's time to upgrade his wardrobe. Whether he's into fashion (or needs a wardrobe update), these fashion gifts will be just the thing to surprise him with this season.

Note: The prices listed below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

Fashionable gifts for dad: The pants

Bonobos slim dress pants ($108; nordstrom.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The hat

Wool Cashmere Cap ($19.90; uniqlo.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The gym shoe

Allbirds Mens Wool Runners ($95; nordstrom.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The scarf

Cashmere checked scarf ($49.90; uniqlo.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The work bag

Estarer Laptop Messenger Bag ($40; amazon.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The T-shirt

Men's Supima cotton T-shirt ($9.90; uniqlo.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The dress shoe

J&M 1850 Chambliss Cap Toe Derby ($118.80, originally $198; nordstrom.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The watch

Bewell W086B Mens Wooden Watch ($29.99; amazon.com)

Fashionable gifts for dad: The sweater

Uniqlo cashmere crewneck sweater ($69.90, originally $89.90; uniqlo.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The tie

Kennedy Preppy Feeder Stripe Skinny Tie ($85; vineyardvines.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The backpack

Herschel Chambray Classic Blackpack ($85; topman.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The blazer

Red Stone Houndstooth Skinny Blazer ($195; topman.com) Fashionable gifts for dad: The boots

Nisolo Chelsea Boots ($238; nisolo.com) 1 of 13 Hide Caption

