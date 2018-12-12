The best gifts for fashionable dads this holiday season
Buying presents for dad is sometimes a tricky task. When he's already tricked out his car, bought a new grill and re-upped his golfing pass, what else is there left to get him? To that, we'd say that it's time to upgrade his wardrobe. Whether he's into fashion (or needs a wardrobe update), these fashion gifts will be just the thing to surprise him with this season.
Fashionable gifts for dad: The pants
Bonobos slim dress pants ($108; nordstrom.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The hat
Wool Cashmere Cap ($19.90; uniqlo.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The gym shoe
Allbirds Mens Wool Runners ($95; nordstrom.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The scarf
Cashmere checked scarf ($49.90; uniqlo.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The work bag
Estarer Laptop Messenger Bag ($40; amazon.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The T-shirt
Men's Supima cotton T-shirt ($9.90; uniqlo.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The dress shoe
J&M 1850 Chambliss Cap Toe Derby ($118.80, originally $198; nordstrom.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The watch
Bewell W086B Mens Wooden Watch ($29.99; amazon.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The sweater
Uniqlo cashmere crewneck sweater ($69.90, originally $89.90; uniqlo.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The tie
Kennedy Preppy Feeder Stripe Skinny Tie ($85; vineyardvines.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The backpack
Herschel Chambray Classic Blackpack ($85; topman.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The blazer
Red Stone Houndstooth Skinny Blazer ($195; topman.com)
Fashionable gifts for dad: The boots
Nisolo Chelsea Boots ($238; nisolo.com)
