Kick off your 2019 fitness program with sleek and affordable activewear styles

Whether you're gift shopping for a fitness fanatic or looking to treat yourself to some stylish new activewear gear, we've got just what you need. From fresh new kicks to moisture-wicking leggings to thermal zip-ups, these 12 pieces make the perfect additions to any workout wardrobe.

The best part? You can shop them all in one place, thanks to our friends at Amazon.

From popular fitness brands like Adidas and Under Armour to private label brands such as Core 10, Amazon is offering up some of this season's coolest workout styles for both men and women -- all at super affordable prices. Each of these items has an average customer rating of 4 stars or above (including a pair of leggings with over 4,000 5-star reviews!) making them just about impossible to pass up.

We know we aren't the only ones with New Year's resolutions to get in shape, and what better way to stick to your goals than with some fresh new activewear to make your next sweat session more stylish? Scroll down to shop 12 of our favorite picks available now at Amazon.

Adidas Originals Women's Cropped Hoodie (starting at $59.19; amazon.com)

Adidas Women's Edge Lux W Running Shoes (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

90 Degree by Reflex Women's Power Stretch Yoga Pants (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Core 10 Women's Fitted Thermal Half-Zip ($35; amazon.com)

Champion Women's Curvy Strappy Sports Bra (starting at $14.79; amazon.com)

Under Armour Women's Fly-By Shorts (starting at $12.92; amazon.com)

Under Armour Men's Tech ¼ Zip (starting at $20.81; amazon.com)

Under Armour Storm Recruit Backpack ($49.95; amazon.com)

Adidas Men's Soccer Tiro 17 Training Pants (starting at $25.61; amazon.com)

Adidas Men's Ultraboot Road Running Shoes (starting at $78.62; amazon.com)

Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie (starting at $15.36; amazon.com)

Champion Men's Long Mesh Short with Pockets (starting at $9.95; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.