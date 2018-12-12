38 amazing gifts to buy on Amazon this holiday

Story highlights This year, it's all about Amazon gifts for the holidays

Right now, Amazon is selling tons of great holiday gifts, including pajama pants, slippers, journals, candles, record players, coffee makers, sweaters and more

If you haven't considered shopping Amazon for holiday gifts, now's the season to start. On top of the fact that Amazon Prime members get lightning-fast, two-day shipping (on select items), there are also way more fun items than ever to shop on Amazon. What that means is, not only will it be more likely that your gifts will arrive on time — but, it'll also be possible to find something your gift recipient either wants, needs or would like.

Here, we've got 38 items that are either new finds or highly rated so that you can give the gift that counts this year.

Note: The prices listed below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.

adidas Originals Men's Superstar (starting at $46.79; amazon.com); adidas Originals Women's Superstar (starting at $62.49; amazon.com) Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm ($8.44; amazon.com) Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece ($99; amazon.com) Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle ($24, originally $32; amazon.com) Monopoly Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Board Game ($53; amazon.com) Feskin Unisex Backpack ($26.99; amazon.com) Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece ($99; amazon.com) 1byone Belt-Drive 3-Speed Portable Stereo Turntable ($42.49; amazon.com) Kikkerland Magnetic Hourglass ($17.50; amazon.com) Geometric Pyramid Laser Cut Wood Journal ($29; amazon.com) Home Soft Things Boon Knitted Tweed Throw Couch Cover Blanket ($32.67; amazon.com) Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker ($90, originally $149; amazon.com) Mpow Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones ($42.99, amazon.com) Keurig K250 Single-Serve Programmable Coffee Maker (starting at $114.95; amazon.com) Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System ($113.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com) Siren Scales Anniversary Collection Navy Blue and White Ceramic Mug ($47.83; amazon.com) Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones ($149; amazon.com) The Pioneer Woman 14-piece cutlery set (starting at $48.05; amazon.com) Ovente 1.5L BPA-Free Glass Electric Kettle ($24.99; amazon.com) KitchenAid KEK1222PT 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com) Ullo Wine Purifier with Hand Blown Carafe and 6 Selective Sulfite Capture Filters ($129.99; amazon.com) Ello Devon 20 oz. Glass Tumbler Straw ($12.99; amazon.com) Dear Ava Soul Sisters necklace ($34; amazon.com) Qing Yoga Socks for Women ($16.56, originally $19.99; amazon.com) URPOWER real bamboo essential oils diffuser ($29.99; amazon.com) Amazon Echo Plus 2 ($119.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com) Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer, Rose Gold ($413.99, originally $459; amazon.com) 23andMe DNA Test ($68.97, originally $99; amazon.com) NEST Fragrances Discovery Candle Set ($75; amazon.com) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB, Black ($49.99; amazon.com) Ring Alarm Home Security System with optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring (5-piece kit) ($199; amazon.com) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com) Echo Spot Smart Display with Alexa ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com) Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set by AIKOTOO ($54.99, amazon.com) RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper ($19.99; amazon.com) Women Casual Double Fuzzy Sweatshirt Faux Fleece Zip Pullover Hoodies ($24.99; amazon.com) Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $19.90; amazon.com) North 15 Men's Super Soft Micro Fleece Pajama Pants (starting at $10.99; amazon.com) 1 of 38 Hide Caption

