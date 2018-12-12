12 luxe holiday styles to score on Amazon that only look expensive

Whether you're attending a festive soirée or hosting a swanky dinner party, the holidays are all about glitz, glam and sparkle. But elevating your winter wardrobe with luxurious pieces doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Want proof? We've picked out 12 of the most stylish pieces including statement-making shoes, sequin dresses and dapper tuxedo jackets that only look expensive.

Between gift shopping, winter excursions and working the holiday party circuit, this time of year can take a toll on your bank account. Thankfully, you don't have to feel guilty about shopping these must-have pieces.

Not only is each of these super stylish items $75 or less, but they're all available for purchase on Amazon (hello, free two-day shipping options!) and have an average customer rating of 4 stars or more, making them just about impossible to pass up.

So scroll down to check out these luxe-for-less items now on Amazon and make this your most stylish holiday season yet!



Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailers' prices at the time of publication.

Sam Edelman Haide Pumps (starting at $45.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Collection Round Cut Tennis Bracelet (starting at $37.80; amazon.com)

Sorrelli Pear Cut Drop Earrings ($38.24; amazon.com)

Sam Edelman Sequin Dress (starting at $30.62; amazon.com)

Likely Driggs Strapless Dress (starting at $53.20; amazon.com)

Circus by Sam Edelman Rocco Mary Jane Flats (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Buttoned Down Silk Bow Tie ($22; amazon.com)

Clarks Tilden Cap Oxford Shoes (starting at $54.95; amazon.com)

U.S. Polo Assn Corduroy Sport Coat (starting at $29.17; amazon.com)

Timex Southview 41mm Watch ($40.59; amazon.com)

Tommy Hilfiger Reversible Belt (starting at $17.33; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein Tuxedo Jacket (starting at $75; amazon.com)