Stocking stuffer ideas that rival whatever is under the tree

Story highlights Shop our list of stocking stuffer gift ideas for everything needed to fill your stocking to the brim

From beauty products, to shower speakers, warm gloves and headphones, there's something here for everyone

Still in need of stocking stuffer ideas? We've got you covered. This list of stocking stuffer gifts is broken down by budget and includes something for everyone. From warm gloves to mini speakers, beauty products, gourmet chocolates and cameras, every gifting option included in the list below is unique (and anything but boring). What that means is, these gifts won't be your ordinary "throwaway" stocking stuffers, such as plain white socks or regular ol' toothbrushes. Come this holiday, your friends and family will be glad score some of their favorite presents straight from the stocking.

Stocking stuffer gift ideas: Under $25

Henri Bendel Cashmere Signature 9.4 oz. candle ($25; henribendel.com)

SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic ($14.98; amazon.com)

Popsockets Wireless Stand ($14.99; amazon.com)

Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold ($9.77; amazon.com) TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder ($8; amazon.com)

QIAYA Selfie Ring Light for Phone Camera ($10.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Ban.do Take Care Bracelet ($18; bando.com)

POWERADD Pilot 4GS Apple Lightning Portable Power Bank ($24.99; amazon.com)

Flint Reusable Lint Roller, Retracts to Protect Adhesive Sheets for Prolonged Use, Metallic Rose Gold ($9.95; amazon.com)

Kate Spade New York As Good As Gold Pencil Set ($20; shopbop.com) SONGDU Men's Ultra-Thin Quartz Analog Date Wrist Watch ($24.78; amazon.com)

Par Avion Toasted Almond Cookie Tea Sachets in Artisan Tin ($10.99; amazon.com)

Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet ($11.99; amazon.com)

AMIR Phone Camera Lens for smartphones ($15.99; amazon.com)

Self-Portrait Vincent van Gogh Novelty In-Ear Earbud Headphones ($8; amazon.com)

Coffee lens mug ($10.99; amazon.com)

Herbivore Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts ($18; amazon.com)

Famous Painting Art Printed Funny Novelty Casual Cotton Crew Socks ($11.99; amazon.com)

Epare Veggie Spiralizer ($16.95; amazon.com)

Stocking stuffer gift ideas: Under $50

Portable Facial Cleansing Brush ($49; amazon.com)

Asarai Power Trip Vitamin Oil ($50; urbanoutfitters.com)

Merino Eye Mask ($49; urbanoutfitters)

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Face Mask ($25.68; originally $37.68; amazon.com)

Corkcicle Color Wine Chiller ($31.78; amazon.com)

All New Pro Tile ($35; thetileapp.com)

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore ($49.99; amazon.com)

Happy Socks Holiday Gift Box ($32; happysocks.com)

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Red Holiday Ribbon, 19 pc. ($29.95; godiva.com)

S'well 'Milky Way' water bottle ($35; amazon.com)



Clarisonic Makeup Blending Stocking Stuffer ($39, a $54 value; sephora.com)

Patagonia Fisherman Beanie ($29; nordstrom.com)

Elecstars Touch Bedside Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker, Dimmable Color Night Light ($25.99; amazon.com)

Stocking stuffer gift ideas: Under $75

Lulu and George Cornelia Coasters (Set of 4) ($53; luluandgeorgia.com)

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Stand 10W for Apple, Samsung, LG and Sony ($69.99; belkin.com)

Glassy Retooling Crayons ($59; ofakind.com)

Godiva Reindeer Backpack with Seasonal Chocolate Novelty Treats ($53.95; godiva.com)

Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera with Zink Zero Ink Printing Technology ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Gingko Brick Marble Click Clock ($75; amazon.com)

Cuyana Alpaca Scarf ($75; cuyana.com)

Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette ($28; richerpoorer.com) and Femme Boxer ($24; richerpoorer.com)

Stocking stuffer gift ideas: Under $100

Üllo Wine Purifier with 4 Selective Sulfite Capture Filters, Restore the Natural Purity of Wine ($79.99, amazon.com)

KOHLER K-9245-CP 2.5 GPM Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Speaker, Polished Chrome ($80.14, originally $96.81; amazon.com)

Godiva Chocolate Assortment G Cube Sampler (Set of 8, packs of 22) ($80, originally $95.60; godiva.com)

Vineyard Vines Polka Dot Knit Tie ($98.50; vineyardvines.com)

Nordstrom Men's Shop Stripe Cashmere Scarf ($99.50; nordstrom.com)

Stocking stuffer gift ideas: Under $200

Canada Goose Northern Liner Gloves ($125; nordstrom.com)

Vívosmart® 4 ($129.99; garmin.com)

VI Sense Wireless Headphones + AI Personal Trainer (phone not included) ($148.92; amazon.com)

Barneys New York Refillable Leather Journal ($165; barneys.com) Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera ($121.14; amazon.com) Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Foil Shaver ($169.94, originally $289.99; amazon.com)

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones ($199.95; amazon.com)

