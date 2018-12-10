Gift ideas for every woman in your life (including mom)
Got a killer lady in your life that deserves an amazing holiday gift? We're here to help. This year, instead of buying the same ol' thing, it's time to get creative. For instance, how about that art-enthusiast friend of yours? Why not buy her something this season that truly suits her taste. Or, how about your wife or grandma who loves to read? An Amazon subscription to Audible will open up a whole new way of discovering books.
Regardless of whether she's your boss, mom, best friend or aunt, she'll surely appreciate the extra thought you've put into her present. To help set your brainstorm into motion, our team of shopping-savvy editors curated a whole list of holiday gifts for gals. Keep scrolling to check out these top picks.
The Songbird slipper loafers ($140; birdies.com)
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World by Ann Shen ($15.35; amazon.com)
Cost Plus World Market Sackcloth & Ashes Tribal Turquoise Blanket ($99.99; worldmarket.com)
Vitamix 5200 Standard ($399.95, originally $449.95; vitamix.com)
NEST Fragrances Discovery Candle Set ($75; amazon.com)
Rabbit RBT Cheese & Knives Set ($59.99; bloomingdales.com)
Senreve envelope clutch ($245; senreve.com)
Cuyana Leather Jewelry Case ($115; cuyana.com)
Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer, Rose Gold ($413.99, originally $459; amazon.com)
Ovente 1.5L BPA-Free Glass Electric Kettle ($24.99; amazon.com)
Nisolo Mariella Mule ($142, originally $178; nisolo.com)
Ember temperature-control mug ($79.95; bloomingdales.com)
URPOWER real bamboo essential oils diffuser ($29.99; amazon.com)
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover ($49.90, originally $78; nordstrom.com)
Qing Yoga Socks for Women ($16.56, originally $19.99; amazon.com)
Sonos Beam Smart Soundbar ($399; sonos.com)
Dear Ava Soul Sisters necklace ($34; amazon.com)
Ello Devon 20 oz. Glass Tumbler Straw ($10.39, originally $12.99; amazon.com)
Ullo Wine Purifier with Hand Blown Carafe and 6 Selective Sulfite Capture Filters ($129; amazon.com)
Osea for Parachute Sleep Time Bath Salt ($29; parachutehome.com)
23andMe DNA Test ($68.97, originally $99; amazon.com)
Google Home Mini ($29, originally $49; target.com)
Roku streaming stick ($29; amazon.com)
That's What She Said: Wise Words from Influential Women by Kimothy Joy ($19.79; amazon.com)
Parachute x HB Classic Apron ($95; parachutehome.com)
AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity ($59, originally $99; amazon.com)
Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45; sephora.com)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Gardening Kit ($99.95; amazon.com)
Sonos One speaker ($179, originally $199; sonos.com)
Bath and Body Invigoration with Burt's Bees products ($34.95; gifttree.com)
Bountiful Cellar Gourmet Wine Basket ($139.95; gifttree.com)
Julep Soaring Lines pencil eyeliner set ($50, a $165 value; julep.com)
Audible gift cards (starting at $15 per month; amazon.com)
