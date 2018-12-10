Gift ideas for every woman in your life (including mom)

Story highlights Gifts for her: Shop for your mom, sister, girlfriend, wife, best friend, aunt or boss lady here

These gifts ideas for her open up a whole new way to find the perfect gift this holiday season

Got a killer lady in your life that deserves an amazing holiday gift? We're here to help. This year, instead of buying the same ol' thing, it's time to get creative. For instance, how about that art-enthusiast friend of yours? Why not buy her something this season that truly suits her taste. Or, how about your wife or grandma who loves to read? An Amazon subscription to Audible will open up a whole new way of discovering books.

Regardless of whether she's your boss, mom, best friend or aunt, she'll surely appreciate the extra thought you've put into her present. To help set your brainstorm into motion, our team of shopping-savvy editors curated a whole list of holiday gifts for gals. Keep scrolling to check out these top picks.

More gift guides to shop:

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Over 120 presents for everyone on your list

Choose holiday gifts for friends and family, based on their zodiac signs

Oprah's favorite gifts just made your holiday shopping even easier