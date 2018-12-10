Free Shipping Day starts Friday -- here are some top retailers participating this year

December 14 is the 11th annual Free Shipping Day, with hundreds of major retailers participating.

True to its name, this is a 24-hour promotional event where retailers across the web, both large and small, offer free shipping, while guaranteeing your purchases will be delivered to your doorstep in time for Christmas. According to the Free Shipping Day 2018 website, nearly 1,000 retailers will be participating. And that number is likely to grow as we get closer to December 14.

Essentially, Free Shipping Day is every procrastinator's dream come true.

So if you have yet to buy presents for your friends or family members, you can still get their gifts in time for the big day, without paying for shipping. Below we've rounded up some of our go-to retailers that will be offering free shipping. And with major retailers like Nordstrom, JCPenney and Target, alongside fan-favorite brands like Harry & David, Godiva, Sephora and Sur La Table, there truly is something for everyone on this list.

In need of even more holiday gift ideas? Shop our ultimate gift guide with over 120 gift ideas, here.