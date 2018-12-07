Oprah's favorite gifts just made your holiday shopping even easier

The media mogul/genius behind the greatest mass gifting of all time has teamed with Amazon to showcase her "Favorite Things," a curated list spanning everything from cozy winter accessories, to chic travel gear for both men and women, to life-changing (or, at least, extremely life-easing) tech.

We've made things even simpler by scouring Oprah's list and selecting our own favorites, all with price points under $200. Let this help take the guesswork out of holiday shopping. With every item on the list handpicked by Ms. Winfrey herself, you know they're going to be good.

No cars to be found here, but hey — they wouldn't fit under the tree anyway.

1. Harper Crossbody Bag ($19.99; amazon.com)

Oprah's pick for a hands-free purse also happens to be the No. 1 bestseller in Women's Crossbody Bags on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. This is the perfect little bag for a day of sightseeing or a night out when you don't want to be weighed down by a purse full of half-used chapsticks, with enough space for the basics, plus five credit card slots (with RFID protection, no less). The vegan leather comes in plenty of colors and patterns, and it has a great price point at just $20.

2. Bindle Bottle ($36.99; amazon.com)

This insulated stainless steel water bottle keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours, but the real draw is its clever hidden storage compartment — perfect for stashing keys and credit cards when you're at the gym, on the trail or if you just want things jingling in your pockets. It even can be used as a portable water bowl for your pup!

3. Softies Women's Ultra Soft Hooded Snuggle Lounger ($95; amazon.com)

Is it a sweatshirt? A onesie? A hooded mumu? We don't know and we don't care. This ultra soft and ultra warm velour "snuggle lounger" is the perfect item to do exactly what it's made for: snuggle and lounge.

4. Pudu Winter Boot Socks ($19.99; amazon.com)

You can never have too many warm socks, and these by Pudu keep you stylish as they keep your toes toasty. Use them to line your favorite waterproof boots and be prepared to tackle whatever winter adventures come your way.

5. Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers ($79.95; amazon.com)

For when your winter adventures are more of the indoor variety. Beyond the requisite fluffiness, these plush slippers also have an orthopedic footbed and a rubber sole — meaning you can live the dream and take out the trash without having to put on real shoes.

6. Baekgaard Clark Backpack in Wool Tweed ($126; amazon.com)

When it's time to finally retire your monogrammed middle school book bag, upgrade to this functional, yet fashionable, backpack, complete with Italian leather trim, a handy zip-front pouch and two side pockets. Baekgaard also makes a wool tweed duffel ($142), so you can make like an Instagram influencer and tote matching luggage on your next getaway.

7. Eberjey Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Sleepwear Set (starting at $119; amazon.com)

Luxury pajamas are extremely underrated. This long-sleeved, two-piece set from Eberjay is made of soft, breathable modal cotton and features chic menswear-inspired piping.

8. Motion Tech Fleece Peplum Full Zip Hoodie Jacket by Core 10 ($65; amazon.com)

A practical hoodie with a more feminine silhouette than you often get from sportswear, this zip-up is stretchy, durable and great for layering. The flattering peplum design comes in navy blue, dark gray and black, with sizes from XS to 3X. Did we mention it has pockets?

9. Courant Wireless Charging Station ($175; amazon.com)

Masked in either white or black pebble-grain Tuscan leather, this wireless charging station from Courant is sleek enough for a place of honor on your nightstand or in your entryway. It also doubles as a chic catch-all dish, meaning you can keep better track of your keys while also getting closer to that mythical wire free life.

10. V-Neck Cashmere Pullover With Silk Details ($198; amazon.com)

These gorgeous sweaters from Magaschoni sport 100 percent cashmere fronts and 100 percent silk backing. The dropped shoulders and slouchy fit make for a piece classy enough for a holiday party, but casual enough for a night curled up by the fire.

11. Paravel Travel Fold-Up Bag ($60; amazon.com)

It's never a bad idea to keep an extra bag on hand, and this lightweight duffel conveniently folds flat to form its own ultra-compact pouch. That means you can slide it into the bottom of your luggage and pull it out when you need to transport all those souvenirs for your family (and yourself) back home. The quality materials, thoughtful design (featuring a convenient trolley sleeve) and added structure of this duffel make it worth the investment.

12. Lumos Kickstart Helmet ($199.99 ; amazon.com)

Stay safe on the road after dark with this weatherproof lighted bicycle helmet. The wireless design features 10 white LEDs in front and 38 red LEDs in back, and works in conjunction with a handlebar remote (included) to clearly signal stops and turns — no matter how early the sun sets these days.

13. Chicos No Iron Cotton Contrast-Hem Tunic ($74.99; amazon.com)

This timeless blouse from Chico's isn't just machine washable — it comes out of the dryer wrinkle free and ready to wear. Add rhinestone cuff buttons and 100 percent cotton fabric, and this is a definite step up from your typical wear to work shirt.

14. APL Tech Loom Bliss Sneakers ($200; amazon.com)

Lightweight, cushy and supportive, these slip-ons from Tech Loom are sturdy enough for the gym, but way too sleek to only be worn on the treadmill. They come in both men and women's sizes, and with plenty of colors to choose from, they'll become your go-to shoe.

15. Chronicle Books Letters for a Year of Gratitude (starting at $8.97; amazon.com)

Everyone could use a reminder to be thankful this holiday season, so be like Oprah and mail one of these lovely tear-out letters to someone you're grateful to have in your life. Each letter within a booklet includes a different prompt, and with options tailored to partners, parents, kids, grandkids, good friends, and even your future self, these booklets make for an easy, hands-on New Year's resolution.